Molly-Mae Hague cuts a casual figure in a comfy tracksuit

Molly-Mae Hague cut a casual figure as she stepped out with her beau Tommy Fury in Cheshire on Thursday.

The model and influencer, 23, was about to go grocery shopping at Sainsbury’s with the boxer, also 23.

During the quiet outing, Molly-Mae looked comfortable in a pale pink sweater that she paired with loose-fitting gray track pants.

The former Love Island star completed her laid-back look with comfy white sneakers and carried a black quilted bag over her shoulder.

She swept her blonde locks into an updo and chose to go makeup-free for the trip while carrying a stack of papers in her hand.

Meanwhile, Tommy rocked an all-black ensemble next to her and wore stylish Nike sneakers while chatting with someone on the phone.

It comes after it was revealed this week exclusively by MailOnline that Gemma Owen, the 2022 star of Love Island, has signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said: ‘Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she is smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, recognizable style.

“We are very excited to have her join the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.