Molly-Mae Hague buys adorable gifts for her unborn baby

Molly-Mae Hague has given her fans a glimpse of the first items she bought for her unborn baby after announcing she was pregnant last week.

The former Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 23, shared the finds from their first shopping trip for their first child together on Molly-Mae’s Instagram Stories on Friday.

Influencer Molly-Mae, who met boxer Tommy on the 2019 series of the ITV2 show that made her famous, posted an adorable photo of the sportsman holding a cuddly elephant.

The star captioned the photo: “Shopping for the first time today,” along with a howl of laughter and elephant emoji.

She also posted an image of cute fluffy gray booties with ears and white baby growth with an embroidered pattern of clouds.

It comes after Molly-Mae said she was waiting for the right time to tell Tommy about her pregnancy.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to answer questions from fans after announcing she was expecting a child.

During the session, she teased baby names and said she was over five months along.

In a fan question-and-answer session, she spoke about the joyous moment she discovered she was expecting when she provided insight into her pregnancy — while teasing that she’d be giving more details in an upcoming YouTube video.

She wrote: ‘I was a day late with my period, but usually I’m on time! I had a test in the drawer anyway, so I took it.

“I probably wouldn’t have actively tested for a while because I didn’t feel any different at all. I’ll explain the actual story on my YouTube.

“I didn’t tell Tommy the night I found out… I waited until the next day—it was absolute torture, but I wanted to find the right way to tell him.”

While Molly-Mae hasn’t revealed her due date yet, she teased that she had to wait more than five months to publicly announce her pregnancy.

When asked by a fan if it was hard to keep the news a secret, she said, “Oddly enough… no it wasn’t. I had set myself a goal to make it to five months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far…

“It was so special to have it as mine and Tommy’s secret – I have some great secret friends/family too.”

Molly-Mae sparked speculation that she found out she was pregnant in March or April after using the baby angel emoji on a post shared in early April.

The emoji has since appeared on a series of posts, and fans have become convinced that the influencer used the baby symbol to secretly tease her pregnancy news.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Molly-Mae also revealed that she and Tommy have already chosen a name for their baby. They have yet to reveal the gender, but teased a gender reveal in a black and white video.

Hinting at her baby name, she wrote: ‘We had chosen a boy’s and a girl’s name from the day we met. We’re sticking to the name we’ve always planned.”