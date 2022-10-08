Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are seen for first time after saying they are expecting a baby girl

She is expecting her first child with three-year-old boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy were spotted for the first time since announcing they’re expecting a daughter, enjoying a quiet lunch on Saturday.

The 23-year-old influencer, who last month announced she was six months pregnant, donned a comfy gray tracksuit and cream sheepskin gilet as she enjoyed the outing with her boxer beau in Manchester.

Molly-Mae wore an oversized gray hoodie with a pair of matching joggers and brown Ugg boots.

She dressed in a brown sheepskin waistcoat with a luscious cream coat with her bright blonde locks in a high bun and went makeup-free.

Tommy also put on a casual display, opting for a gray t-shirt with black Nike joggers and charcoal-colored sneakers.

The couple announced the gender of their anticipated arrival with a sweet video on Wednesday, posting it to their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple popped a balloon to find out, and the couple were overjoyed when they learned they were expecting a girl — with pink confetti bursting out.

Molly-Mae also revealed this week that she’s on the road for six months and is sharing her first pregnancy vlog on YouTube.

Molly-Mae captured her 20-week scan in the pre-recorded video, explaining: “I’m currently 21 weeks pregnant, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s been a month since our last scan.

“These months and weeks are going so fast and I’m announcing it so quickly, at the beginning of this video I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I’ll make it to five months’ and now I’m going to six months.”

The Love Island star, who announced the pregnancy news just over a week ago, explained in the pre-recorded vlog that when she announces the news, she still has three months to go.

And according to the vlog’s timeline, this would suggest that Molly-Mae and Tommy will welcome their new arrival in late December/early January.