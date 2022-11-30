Mollie King’s father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis

<!–

Mollie King said she was “beyond heartbroken” when she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday.

The former Saturday singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans the sad news that her parent passed away last week.

Sharing a heartfelt message, she wrote: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world came crashing down when my father was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Last week we had to face the day we hoped would never come to say goodbye.

Sad news: Mollie King, 35, said she was ‘beyond heartbroken’ when she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday

“Daddy, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every day. You have been our hero and it is impossible to think of our lives without you.

“You have always been there for us every step of the way and you even waited a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.

‘You gave us everything. You will be in our hearts and memories every day.”