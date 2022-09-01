Mollie King shows off her growing baby bump at the premiere of her new show Beauty and The Geek UK

<!–

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King, 35, showed off her growing baby bump as she hit the red carpet at the Beauty and The Geek UK premiere at the Mayfair Hotel in London on Thursday.

The star, who will host the show alongside her Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson, 36, looked incredible in a chic mint dress that clung to her gorgeous figure.

The British reboot of the reality TV series will pair female “beauties” with self-proclaimed male “geeks” in hopes of finding love.

Molly’s off-the-shoulder dress had a keyhole detail and she completed the look with a stylish pearl necklace.

The former Saturday’s star accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as she let her blonde locks fall in a soft wave.

Molly slipped her feet into a pair of bare heels as she posed for the cameras up a storm.

Matt told the radio times: ‘I love this show and the fact that it brings people together who may seem worlds apart at first to prove that they are not that different after all. As the saying goes, ‘You can never judge a book by its cover’.

Molly added: ‘Can’t wait to host the return of the British series Beauty and the Geek with Matt! As a couple, we are determined to help the couples get the best out of this adventure, and we really want them to bring out the best in each other.

‘As a hopeless romantic, I also hope to see some sparks fly! Ultimately, we want everyone to be seen and appreciated for who they really are on the inside.’

Mollie took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’