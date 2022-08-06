Mollie King shows off her blossoming baby bump in stylish pastel yellow floral print dress
Mollie King shows off her blossoming baby bump in a stylish pastel yellow floral dress featuring a plunging neckline and white lace hem
Mollie King showed off her blossoming baby bump as she stepped into the BBC Radio One studios in London on Saturday.
The former Saturdays star, 35, who hosts the Future Pop show on the station, announced in June that she and fiancé Stuart Broad were expecting their first child together.
Singer Mollie looked stylish in a pastel yellow floral print dress, featuring a plunging neckline and white lace hem.
Her growing baby bump was visible through the dress as she walked in the sun.
She wore a pair of beige moccasin-style flip flops with a gold buckle at the top.
Mollie carried a brown bag over her shoulder and shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses.
The artist – best known for her time as a member of the girl band The Saturdays alongside Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Una Healy – has been engaged to Stuart, 35, since 2021.
She took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news that they are expecting a baby together.
Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’
Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’
The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.
They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.
After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!
‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’
Relationship: Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018 and announced their engagement on New Year’s Day last year