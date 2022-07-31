Mollie King showcases her growing baby bump in a safari dress as she arrives at the Radio 1 studios

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King showed off her growing baby bump when she arrived on Sunday to record her Radio 1 breakfast show in London.

The Saturday singer, 35, looked stunning in a chic oversized safari dress that clung to her ever-changing shape.

Stylish: Pregnant Mollie King, 35, showed off her growing belly in a chic safari dress when she arrived at Radio 1’s London studios on Sunday

The bronze ensemble featured large pockets and pleated sleeves that Mollie paired with a pair of black ankle boots.

The blonde beauty shielded her eyes behind oval shades as her luscious locks fell freely on her shoulders.

The television personality opted for a natural makeup look and carried her belongings in a suede fringed shoulder bag.

Strut: The bronze ensemble had large pockets and pleated sleeves which Mollie paired with a pair of black ankle boots

The outing comes after Mollie shared throwback snaps from her recent sun-kissed babymoon, earlier this week.

On Instagram, the former pop singer showed off her burgeoning belly in a white bralette and linen blouse, while also donning a denim shirt rolled up under the bust.

Mollie looked radiant in her white look, which she teamed with cream colored crochet shorts, black sunglasses and delicate gold jewellery.

Chic: The blonde beauty shielded her eyes behind oval shades while her luscious locks fell freely on her shoulders

The mother-to-be wore her blonde locks loose for the mirror selfie, with Mollie partially covering her makeup-free face with her cell phone.

Meanwhile, she cut a stylish figure in her denim shirt and paired the item with white striped trousers and a straw hat.

Among her photos was a picture of Stuart, Mollie’s husband-to-be, looking cool as he read a menu as he sat across from his fiancée at dinner.

Mom-to-be: The outing comes after Mollie shared throwback snaps of her recent sun-kissed babymoon earlier this week

The sportsman was also spotted reclining on a tanning bed and showing off his physique in dark navy blue shorts.

In her post, Mollie wrote: ‘Loved the memories we made on vacation! Now, time to get ready for fun and games on @thismorning tomorrow! I can not wait!’

Mollie had been keeping her fans updated on her babymoon with sporty fiancé Stuart, with the star showing off her growing bump in sun-kissed snaps.

Glowing: The mother-to-be wore her blonde locks loose for the mirror selfie, with Mollie partially covering her makeup-free face with her cell phone

Mollie and Stuart announced last month that they were expecting their first child together via their respective Instagram pages.

Explaining that she was “absolutely over the moon” to be pregnant, Mollie shared a sweet black and white photo of Stuart planting a kiss on her stomach.

Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018.

Happy couple: Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018 and got engaged on New Years Day 2021

The couple were spotted together again in February 2019 and confirmed they had reunited the following month.

The beauty announced that she and Stuart were engaged on New Year’s Day 2021 and shared a photo of the couple kissing on a wintery walk through the countryside.