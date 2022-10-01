Mollie King showcases her baby bump in a white sweater and oversized blazer at the BBC studios

Mollie King prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad.

And on Saturday, the singer, 35, showed off her growing belly as she arrived at the BBC Radio 1 studios for her Saturday show in London.

Hosting a weekend show with Matt Edmondson, the beauty cut a casual figure in a white sweater that she layered with an oversized brown blazer.

Mollie completed the look with black Nike leggings and slipped her feet into leather ankle boots.

The star opted for a natural makeup palette while her blonde locks fled under a green Colorado baseball cap.

As an accessory with a pair of large gold earrings, the stunner carried her belongings in a brown tasseled bag.

Mollie recently appeared on Lorraine alongside her co-host Matt, who she revealed she had no idea she was pregnant despite seeing her every day before work on the set of their new show Beauty And The Geek.

Mollie said, ‘I wanted things like apples and pizzas. Apples on pizza could be good… I was pregnant while filming the series and I was sure Matt knew about it because we were together every day. He was completely oblivious.’

Matt admitted that looking back, there were “a lot of clues,” including that Mollie’s eating habits were changing and she was taking regular naps.

He said: ‘You stopped drinking coffee, your diet was different from normal. She was taking naps all the time.

‘She was sleeping next to me on a bed, she said, ‘Do you mind if I take a nap?’

And she put on Bridget Jones’ Baby audiobook.

“All the clues were there, but it came as a big surprise when she told me.”

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram in June that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming that they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’