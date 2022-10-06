Molineux’s maiden hundred sets up Victoria’s first victory
Victoria Beat 9 for 281 (Molineux 113, Sutherland 68, Moloney 3-29, Graham 3-50) Tasmania 235 (Villani 73, day 5-41) with 46 runs
That followed a second-wicket partnership of 92 in 16 overs with Ellyse Perry that set the stage for the innings.
Victoria’s didn’t finish very well with the bat, losing 7 for 38 in the last seven overs, but it didn’t prove to be expensive in the end.
But Day, the left arm spinner, changed things when she removed Villani and dealt significant damage to the middle order. Catching Carey in the deep end was a huge dent in Tasmania’s chances, although Emma Manix-Geeves and Moloney kept some hopes alive before Day claimed her fifth wicket.
The WNCL is now breaking for the WBBL which begins next week and resumes in December.