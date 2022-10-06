Molineux’s maiden hundred sets up Victoria’s first victory

Victoria Beat 9 for 281 (Molineux 113, Sutherland 68, Moloney 3-29, Graham 3-50) Tasmania 235 (Villani 73, day 5-41) with 46 runs

Sophie Molineux’s first WNCL 150-wicket-haul for Sophie Day took Victoria to their first win of the season with a 46-run win over Tasmania.

Molineux’ 113 from 116 balls, the latest in a long list of centuries in the tournament this season, was the cornerstone of a strong striker. She formed a 129 run stand for the third wicket with Annabel Sutherland continuing her own impressive form with 68 off 76 balls to follow two hundred.

That followed a second-wicket partnership of 92 in 16 overs with Ellyse Perry that set the stage for the innings.

Molineux took her hundred off 102 balls before becoming one of Sasha Moloney’s four wickets as she finished with excellent numbers in a considerable total.

Victoria’s didn’t finish very well with the bat, losing 7 for 38 in the last seven overs, but it didn’t prove to be expensive in the end.

However, it looked like Tasmania could reach the 1 for 127 in the 25th with Elyse Villani and Nicola Carey, who scored a century in the previous game and forged a good partnership.

But Day, the left arm spinner, changed things when she removed Villani and dealt significant damage to the middle order. Catching Carey in the deep end was a huge dent in Tasmania’s chances, although Emma Manix-Geeves and Moloney kept some hopes alive before Day claimed her fifth wicket.