Moldovan killer is jailed for 26 years for ‘evil and depraved’ rape

A convicted Moldovan murderer who came to Britain after serving 10 years for murdering his girlfriend has been found guilty of the ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder of a stranger he left for dead in an alleyway .

Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, was today found guilty of attempted murder and rape at Northampton Crown Court.

The Moldovan national, who lives in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was caught on CCTV cameras in February after raping a young woman before repeatedly stomping his head on her.

Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who believed he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to retrieve a trash can in which he tried to hide her seemingly lifeless body.

The images also show how the seriously injured woman – who wanted to ‘rule out’ Boianjiu as a possible witness – was discovered by a passer-by after several hours in the rain and cold.

During the two-week trial, the woman was said to have been attacked near a church as she was walking home from a night out in Wellingborough at around 5am.

She was subjected to a 40-minute ordeal, suffered a life-threatening brain injury, and could not recall being assaulted in what prosecutors described as acts of “devastating evil.”

The criminal came to the UK after 10 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002.

During the trial, it emerged that the heavyset construction worker had been convicted on October 9, 2009 of school theft and ‘deliberate murder’ in the Moldovan court in Riscani.

In his closing speech to the jury, District Attorney Gordon Aspden KC said: “The ugly truth here is that this exceptionally dangerous man, for his own selfish reasons, chose to launch an attack of rather desolate wickedness against an utter stranger.” .

“His intent was to rape and eventually kill her. His behavior was bad and depraved.’

Mr Aspden said Boianjiu, whose victim spent several days in an intensive care unit, was arrested while in a friend’s car hours after he returned to his shared home.

The jurors deliberated for more than three hours before convicting the defendant for attempted murder and rape.

He was found not guilty of a second rape charge, although he had already admitted the attempted rape.

Boianjiu seemed to show no emotion when he was found guilty while in the dock.

Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Boianiju to a minimum of 26 years in prison, telling him: “You repeatedly stomped on her head while she remained unconscious.

“The evidence clearly shows that after another six hits, you thought you had successfully killed her.”

The judge said the evidence showed that Boianjiu was thinking clearly as he tried to cover up the crime on the spot, looking for evidence that could incriminate him.

Judge Herbert added: “Your offense is compounded by a conviction for intentional murder in Moldova. My assessment of you, based on all the evidence before me, is that you are an extremely dangerous man.”

Commenting on the investigation, senior investigative officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Liz Wilcox, said: “I welcome the lengthy sentence handed out to Sergiu Boianjiu today as it means he is no longer able to harm anyone else.

“This case has been very traumatic for the young woman involved and I hope today’s sentencing offers her a solution. She has shown exceptional courage during our research and I hope that, with the help of her great support network, she will be able to keep moving forward.

“Sergiu Boianjiu poses an extraordinary danger to women.”