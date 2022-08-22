Moissanite Co – The #1 Trusted Source for Moissanite

Moissanite is one of the most popular alternatives to diamond. Due to its thermal conductivity, optical properties and harness, this naturally occurring mineral have been used for industrial and commercial applications for more than a century.

There are thousands of companies available out there that offer moissanite products. Therefore, it’s important you invest your time and find a brand that delivers high-quality yet affordable moissanite items. When it comes to the best moissanite company, our top pick is “Moissanite”.

Why Moissanite Co?

There are dozens of reasons why you should pick Moissanite Co. The most significant reason is that this company offers the most inexpensive items without compromising on quality. Furthermore, at Moissanite Co., the designers are highly-experienced and creative.

Moissanite Co. offers numerous moissanite products, such as:

According to many experts, Moissanite engagement rings surpass diamond ones. While a diamond ring can cost you a fortune, a moissanite engagement ring can make your happy day even more magical without busting your bank account.

Additionally, Moissanite Co. has one of the most extensive and affordable collections when it comes to engagement rings. They have different shapes and styles that will certainly make your bride-to-be feel more precious.

Features Shapes:

Round

Cushion

Oval

Emerald

Pear

Princess

Heart

Featured Styles:

Side Stones

Solitaire

Three Stone

Halo

Antique

Petite

Moissanite Co. is not limited to just engagement rings. Besides gorgeous and sustainable moissanite engagement rings, this company also offers wedding bands. These bands are quite durable and budget-friendly.

Here are the most common moissanite bands available at Moissanite Co.:

Stackable Bands

Anniversary Bands

Eternity Bands

Plain Bands

Men’s Bands

Proper jewelry is a must-have for any function. Moissanite Co. offers both casual and formal jewelry items that will certainly enhance your beauty. Different jewelry products are Moissanite Co. include:

Earrings

Bracelets

Pendants

Right-Hand Rings

Unlike diamonds, moissanite gemstones are available in different variations. There are different grades depending on the quality and price tag. The main focus of Moissanite is on offering the highest quality products at a minimum price range.

If you want to get the best moissanite stone, the Forever One is the perfect pick for you. These gemstones are completely colorless and of the highest quality. Besides Formula One, Moissanite Co. also offers exclusive stones that are more affordable.

How Does Moissanite Surpass the Diamond?

Due to its crystalline structure, most people confuse moissanite with diamond. In fact, moissanite is the only gemstone available out there that “passes” as a diamond in a standard diamond pointing test. However, in reality, both of these gemstones are quite distinctive. According to many experts, moissanite is an even better option than diamond.

There are several reasons why moissanite is superior to diamond. We are not talking about just the price difference. Moissanite crystal offers more brilliance, gemstone fire, luster, heat resistance and clarity compared to diamond.

While a one-carat diamond can cost anywhere between $3000-$8000, at Moissanite Co., the cost of a moissanite gemstone starts from $300. Furthermore, when it comes to brilliance and fire, moissanite is also a better option than diamond. This is because if you pass a ray of light through a diamond, it will only reflect one light.

On the other hand, if you pass the same ray of light through moissanite, it will bend it and convert it into two, resulting in more gemstone fire and a rainbow effect.

Moissanite Co. – Jewelry Warranty

The best thing about Moissanite Co. is that they stand behind all of their products. Along with a full warranty that their jewelry will be free of any defects at the time of delivery.

Moissanite Co. is proud to offer one year’s warranty on all of their products. First of all, you won’t face any problem with their products. However, if you encounter an issue, you can simply mail back that certain product to their office for free of cost repair!