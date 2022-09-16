Mohsen Saadi, 57, jailed for life for murdering 42-year-old care worker Peninah Kabeba in Sutton

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A boarder who killed his landlady after she told him to leave has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Mohsen Saadi, 57, stabbed 42-year-old aid worker Peninah Kabeba, better known as Penny, 12 times at her home in Sutton, south London, on May 27 last year.

He denied murder but was found guilty by a Kingston Crown Court jury on Thursday.

Prior to the incident, he lived in Mrs. Kabeba’s house for a short time.

Mohsen Saadi, 57, stabbed 42-year-old aid worker Peninah Kabeba, better known as Penny, 12 times at her home in Sutton, south London, on May 27 last year.

Saadi, with no fixed address, denied but was convicted of murder and given life with a minimum term of 18 years at Kingston Crown Court, pictured

Police were called to the house on Park Road, Cheam, at 9:55 PM after neighbors reported hearing a disturbance followed by Saadi’s departure.

Officers found Ms Kabeba inside and provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance, but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:34 PM.

A neighbor who had called the police kept Saadi in his sight and referred the police to him.

Detective Sargent Marc Gadd, who led the investigation, said the neighbor’s actions were critical to a speedy arrest.

Sergeant Gadd said, “Saadi is a vicious man who took Penny’s life in an act of senseless violence.

“I know this has been an incredibly difficult time for Penny’s family and friends, but I hope the fact that Saadi will now be spending a significant amount of time in prison will bring them some peace of mind.”

Saadi, with no fixed address, denied but was convicted of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years.