Mohinder Singh has sentence reduced after crash on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A truck driver who killed four police officers in an accident on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway will be sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Mohinder Singh, 49, asked Victoria’s Court of Appeal to reduce his 22-year sentence, arguing that it was clearly excessive and the non-parole too long.

The court on Thursday allowed his appeal and reduced his sentence to 18 years and six months.

Mohinder Singh reduced his 22-year prison sentence on appeal

From left to right: Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney all died in the crash

His unconditional release was reduced to 14 years and six months, from 18-and-a-half years.

Singh was sleep deprived and drug-laden in April 2020 when he drove into a service lane and crashed a 19-ton trailer into four Victoria Police officers.

Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and officers Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, who had stopped Porsche driver Richard Pusey for speeding, were killed.

Singh was jailed last year after pleading guilty to four counts of guilty driving to death and drug trafficking charges.

Singh was sleep deprived and drug-laden in April 2020 when he drove into a service lane and crashed a 19-ton trailer into four Victoria Police officers.

He was also a heavy ice user which gave him psychosis and led him to see witches and believe in aliens.

Singh has promised to testify against his boss Simiona Tuteru, who police say should not have allowed Singh to drive on the day of the accident.

Tuteru is charged with manslaughter but denies the charges and will defend them in court.

Singh could be heard yelling ‘oh no, oh no’ in the moments after the crash.