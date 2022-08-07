Mohammed Usman – the younger brother of pound-for-pound king Kamaru – WINS Ultimate Fighter

Mohammed Usman took a brutal knockout to win Ultimate Fighter and earn a UFC contract alongside his brother and pound-for-pound king Kamaru.

The Usman family once again showed its devastating power when Mohammed took on Zac Pauga in Las Vegas with a huge prize on offer for the winner.

While his brother Kamaru watched from the side of the octagon, Mohammed endured a difficult first round but fought back to produce a devastating KO with 4:27 left in the second round.

Kamaru Usman’s younger brother Mohammed (pictured) has won Ultimate Fighter in Vegas

Usman kisses the trophy after his knockout win over Zac Pauga at the UFC Fight Night event

Pauga (R) looked good on the first lap but got caught early in the second with a brutal shot

The hit made the Las Vegas crowd go wild and Mohammed quickly celebrated with his famous brother.

Pauga, meanwhile, appeared to be cold to the canvas for a while and was quickly taken care of by the referee and medical staff.

Mohammed’s win means that he and Kamaru will be the first brothers in MMA history to both win the Ultimate Fighter series, and will become the 30th series of siblings to fight under the UFC banner.

Mohammed (below) is watched by his brother Kamaru (above) at UFC APEX in Vegas – the pair sit in the same pose before starting a fight

Usman poses with his family and team in the octagon after landing a UFC contract

Kamaru is currently the pound-for-pound king, with a professional record of 20-1, including never losing in the UFC with five successful title defenses.

Mohammed is two years younger and started MMA a little later after originally taking American Football.

He now holds an 8-2 record with four wins by knockout – one in just 48 seconds – and two by submission.