Mohammed Salisu is ridiculed by fans after his comical own goal in Southampton 4-1 Tottenham

Mohammed Salisu has been criticized on social media for a disastrous own goal, Southampton’s third goal in a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ghana central defender made a wrong timing in the 61st minute and ended up in the corner of the net.

Salisu’s mistake has made its way to social media, where people are less nice to the 23-year-old – and his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup.

Salisu! Absolutely shocking. Has there ever been a worse miscue than the new Black Stars defender aiming for the World Cup place? pic.twitter.com/dXMi8117Zm — George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) August 6, 2022

Twitter users are quick to mock Mohammed Salisu after his poor own goal on Saturday

Salisu’s goal came from an Emerson cross, giving Spurs a 3-1 lead, which they later extended

Salisu’s mistake just after the hour has raised questions about his international suitability

“Absolutely shocking,” one person tweeted. “Has there ever been a worse miscue than the new Black Stars defender aiming for the World Cup?”

Another fan said: ‘Salisu’s worst own goal ever.’

Others commented that ‘Mohammed Salisu didn’t have a good start to the season’ after the comical own goal put Spurs out of reach in their opening game of the season.

Salisu promised to be available for Ghana, but fans question his World Cup hopes

In July, Salisu finally agreed to play matches for Ghana, but this latest mistake will not be seen as a positive contribution to his potential inclusion in the tournament roster.

One Twitter user said: ‘The moment Ghanaians saw Salisu, he got bad at football. The bad vibes of this country are unparalleled.”

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the FIFA competition, which will be held in Qatar in November and December.