Mohammad Wasim backs Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate

Pakistan’s chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, expressed confidence in the under-fired opening pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, saying he was “not even thinking of a backup opener” for the T20 World Cup next month. When asked if the intention was to split the opening pair in favor of a batter with a higher hitting speed, Wasim said that such plans were not in the offing.

“Both have brought us enough success,” he said. “You’re talking about breaking up the best opening pair in the world of cricket. They are our forte and the numbers show they have scored runs with great consistency. I understand my reservations about their strike rate, but you will get there.” see improvements.”

Much of the criticism surrounding Babar and Rizwan revolves around their conservative bat approach. Both are anchors and both productive and consistent, meaning either or both often tend to hit deep into the innings. But their low pass rates, particularly in the first ten overs, put pressure on the middle class and raise concerns that Pakistan is failing to maximize their scoring potential.

Since the start of 2020, Babar and Rizwan have had power play strikes of 115.68 and 115.98 in T20Is respectively, and Pakistan’s top three have consumed about three quarters of all the balls the team has received since the 2021 World Cup, the highest of all T20I teams. They also have the largest negative run-to-ball variance among the Full Members, sparking criticism that Pakistan left too many runs.

But Wasim defended the squad despite a similar approach at the Asian Cup, where they finished second. “We won nine of the last 13 T20Is , beating bigger teams along the way. Throwing someone out based on a few bad games will be unfair. I have no doubts about these guys, almost everyone has won us over from head to toe.