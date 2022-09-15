Mohammad Wasim backs Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate
“Both have brought us enough success,” he said. “You’re talking about breaking up the best opening pair in the world of cricket. They are our forte and the numbers show they have scored runs with great consistency. I understand my reservations about their strike rate, but you will get there.” see improvements.”
Much of the criticism surrounding Babar and Rizwan revolves around their conservative bat approach. Both are anchors and both productive and consistent, meaning either or both often tend to hit deep into the innings. But their low pass rates, particularly in the first ten overs, put pressure on the middle class and raise concerns that Pakistan is failing to maximize their scoring potential.
“Name anyone and they have performed lately. Since the last World Cup we had the conditions in mind” [in Australia] and planned accordingly. This whole squad is our strength and I am hopeful that this team will give us good results.”