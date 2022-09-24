Mohamed Salah shines for Egypt with an impressive brace against Niger

The winger could score his 50th international goal against Liberia on Tuesday

Mohamed Salah put his recent struggles with Liverpool behind him on Friday night by scoring a brace for Egypt in their 3-0 win over Niger.

The 30-year-old struck in each half to take him to 49 international goals after just 86 appearances.

His opening goal was vintage Salah as the winger picked up the ball on the left side of the box, skipped past a defender and fired the ball into the far corner from close range. He then added a penalty in the second half.

It will be a welcome return to form for Salah after a difficult start to the season.

While 2 goals in 6 league games is hardly a disaster, it is a disappointing return for Salah given the fantastic form he has shown at Liverpool in recent seasons and the Reds’ performances have suffered accordingly.

They are currently 8th in the Premier League after six games as injuries have held the team back.

Combined with the loss of Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, it has been difficult to watch for the Anfield faithful.

They will be hoping Salah can bring his international form back to club football when Jurgen Klopp’s side face Chelsea after the break.

Before then, Salah will have another chance to make the Egypt squad when his side face Liberia on Tuesday.