Mohamed Hadid says he ‘likes’ his daughter Gigi’s rumored new fling Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid’s father – real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid – tells DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that he “likes” Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mohamed’s 27-year-old model daughter and the 47-year-old actor were photographed together on Monday for the first time since news of their suspected romance became known.

“I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he’s a very nice man,” said the 73-year-old developer. “I liked him.”

About Gigi’s relationship with the movie star, he added: “They’re friends – they’ve known each other for a while.

“I haven’t talked to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.’

When asked how he would feel if Gigi told him that she and Leo are, in fact, an item, Mohamed said, “I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships.

“I can’t control who she dates.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, was photographed Monday getting close to Gigi Hadid, 27, at a party in New York City in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com

The 73-year-old said he has not spoken to his daughter about the romance rumors. “I think they’re just good friends. But I really don’t know,” he said

If Leo and Gigi are a couple, it would be the first time the Oscar winner has ever openly dated a woman over 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

Leo is only single after breaking up with four-year-old Camila Morrone this month, just two months after she turned 25.

Photos taken at Monday’s exclusive party, which was thrown at Casa Cipriani by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan, show the actor dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt and black baseball cap while wearing his usual goatee.

Leo and Gigi – wearing a white crop top that showed off her tight midriff, along with baggy jeans – could be seen leaning close together as they tried to chat in the middle of the boisterous party.

The A-listers seemed a little handy, as the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star seemed to put his hands on the model’s shoulders.

They even seemed to reach out to each other at one point, possibly to hold hands.

DiCaprio was previously in a relationship with Camila Morrone, who became a model and actress, but they broke up shortly after she turned 25. “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago, and he’s a very nice man,” Mohamed said. ‘They’re friends – they’ve known each other for a while’

Monday marked the first time Leo and Gigi were photographed together since news broke that they were allegedly dating. When asked how he would feel if Gigi told him that she and Leo are, in fact, an item, Mohamed said, “I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships.”

The A-listers even looked a little nifty, as the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star appeared to put his hands on the model’s shoulders

In response to the new photos, a source close to the couple said they are “taking it easy” as they are dating.

The source went on to say the couple has been together, just the two of them, and hung out in groups. But the couple doesn’t call themselves “exclusive” just yet.

The person added: “[Leo] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

While Leonardo seems to have his sights set on Gigi, an insider said: e! News on Tuesday that he “likes being single” and that the two are “not exclusive.”

A source close to the model also told the publication that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out several times and love each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” they said. “Most of their hangouts come from being in the same social circles at different parties.”

The actor and climate activist’s “romance” with Gigi comes in response to reports in recent days that he has been chasing her.

A source told Us Weekly last week that Leo had ‘set his sights on Gigi’ but ‘she doesn’t want to be romantic with’ [him] straight away.’