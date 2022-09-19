Moeen Ali set to use Pakistan to to assess if he wants to resume his Test career this winter

Moeen Ali says the restrictive nature of touring Pakistan could prevent him from resuming his Test career when England return here later this year.

Ali, 35, reversed his Test-specific international retirement three months ago after talks with coach Brendon McCullum, but has cast doubts over December’s three-match series.

‘I want to see how it goes. I don’t like being stuck in a hotel for that long so I’ll see how I handle this,’ Sportsmail’s said new columnist.

England’s Moeen Ali must assess whether he wants to continue his Test career this winter

Ali recently reversed his decision to retire from Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum

Tomorrow, captaining England in the land of his family heritage, represents one of the proudest moments of the Birmingham-born all-rounder’s career, but he believes it is a “sad thing” that players’ freedom has been curtailed when ” you want to see the country as much as you can when you tour.’

On Sunday, between England’s second and third training sessions, the Polo Ground a stone’s throw from the team hotel was teeming with locals playing tape-ball matches – but the security cordon is so tight it was impossible to experience such passion for the game first-hand.

They have also been denied restaurant visits and social mingling outside their heavily guarded residence, simple pleasures Ali and nine other members of the touring party enjoyed during recent stints in the Pakistan Super League.

The all-rounder is all set to captain England during their T20 tour of Pakistan starting tomorrow

The 35-year-old has scored almost 800 runs and taken 39 wickets in T20 matches for England

The curbs were put in place by the Pakistani authorities, who took no chances with England’s first tour here since 2005, following the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus 13 years ago that starved the country of hosting international cricket for so long.

For entertainment outside of cricket activities, one of the hotel’s team rooms includes a golf simulator, while they can also play table tennis, console games, cards and pool.

David Willey’s coffee maker has also proved popular.