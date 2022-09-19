Moeen Ali: Leading England in Pakistan an ‘awesome’ honour

The sense of occasion will not be lost on Moeen Ali when he steps out for the draw at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday night. Jos Buttler’s calf injury means he will captain England against Pakistan, the country from which his grandfather emigrated after the Second World War, on their first tour of the country for 17 years.

He has managed England four times before, but this time will feel different. “To be captain, whoever it is against, is a great honour,” he said. “But to do it in Pakistan, to come back after such a long time… on top of that, having family who migrated from here back then, it’s amazing to lead the English side. It’s amazing.”

Along with Adil Rashid, his close friend, Moeen is one of the two most prominent British Asian cricketers of his generation. “I feel like I’m representing my religion, parents and everything,” he said. “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family, my mum and dad, everybody. Everyone that I feel I represent is very happy for me.”

When England last toured in 2005, Moeen was a teenager on an Under-19 tour of Bangladesh. He doesn’t remember much about it – “was that the one we won in the dark?” – but his cousin, Kabir Ali, was part of the limited-overs squad and almost pulled off an unlikely victory in the fourth ODI.

For most of his international career, he feared he would never get this opportunity. “I am someone who wants to play cricket in all cricketing nations,” he said. “Pakistan and Zimbabwe were the two I’ve really wanted to tour. It’s great that we’re here: it’s a big thing for England to come to Pakistan.”

When the teams played in the UAE in 2015, “the prospect of a return to Pakistan was just never discussed”, Moeen recalled. “But then I thought that maybe this had come a little earlier: we were supposed to come last year. Then we heard that we wouldn’t come.”

The ECB’s decision to pull out of the two-match tour at the last minute drew strong criticism, both in Pakistan and at home. Was he disappointed? “Of course. You don’t know if you’ll make it next year, because things change and all that.”

He used to visit family in Pakistan as a young lad, then returned to train at his father’s academy as a teenager, but did not return for 15 years until the PSL, where he represented Multan Sultans in 2020. “It was not just about coming over to play the PSL; it was also to play cricket in Pakistan, be a part of it and almost put it back on the map.”

He is still considering whether to make himself available for England’s Test tour here, which takes place immediately after the T20 World Cup. “I’m not sure yet. I obviously have to speak to Baz McCullum… I’ll see how it goes first.”

There is a sense of regret that Moeen is speaking at the executive of the five-star hotel that England are confined to throughout their stay in Karachi. Barely ten minutes’ walk away, hundreds of locals play ribbon-ball cricket at the old polo ground, but the players’ VVIP status means their experience of Pakistan will be limited to two hotels, two stadiums and the journeys between them.

“Sometimes it can feel like you could be anywhere in the world,” he says. “You’re in the hotel and you’re stuck in it: you could be in Barbados. Of course we’re here to play cricket and win, but also for the crowd and to experience all that.

“It’s been really good so far, it’s just not easy when you can’t go out. Not mentally or anything, just more that you want to see the country as much as you can. That’s actually the sad thing about the trip. .”

Moeen Ali will captain England in their first international in Pakistan since 2005•Getty Images

But England is not taking their status for granted, with millions of rupees poured into their presidential security at a time when so much of Pakistan is suffering from the torrential floods that have destroyed homes, crops, livestock and health facilities.

Proceeds from ticket sales for Tuesday’s first T20 international will go to the Prime Minister’s Flood Fund and England’s players have made a donation to the Disaster Response Committee fundraiser, which has been matched by the ECB.

“These things are more important to me [than cricket]”, Moeen said. “If we can do as much as we can to raise funds or help in any way, that’s really important. These are the most important things in life, and sometimes you feel bad.

“You’re here on tour, playing cricket and getting paid and there are people not far away who are struggling. Sometimes as players you probably bring a smile to your face by playing and just taking your mind off it or whatever. But that is really sad.”

At 7.30pm on Tuesday night, cricket takes over as England play the first of 11 games (seven in this series, three against Australia and an official warm-up against – who else? – Pakistan) that they will use to build up. leading up to next month’s T20 World Cup. After a bad white-ball summer, they could manage with a series win.

“It’s important that we don’t put pressure on ourselves and say ‘we’re going to win the World Cup’. I don’t think we’re favorites now; we’re one of the better sides but not favourites. This summer was pretty bad for us. We didn’t play very well at all. This will be the starting point: you will see a real change in the way this side plays and goes about things.”

Meanwhile, there’s one thing that takes up more of Moeen’s time than anything else: sorting free tickets. “It’s a bit of a killer for me at the moment,” he said with a laugh. “For some reason there are a lot of friends over here from England that I know quite well.

“There are a lot of people in England who know people over here who need tickets. I’ve had so many messages.” Whether they make it to the National Stadium or not, Tuesday night promises to be a memorable event.