MOEEN ALI: ‘I’m proud to be leading England in historic test in Pakistan, the land of my heritage’

When my grandfather Shafayat came to England from Pakistan after the Second World War, I doubt even he would have imagined that his grandson would return to the land of his heritage and represent his adopted country as a professional sportsman.

I have been privileged enough to go on many overseas tours as an England cricketer from Australia to South Africa to the Caribbean, but this tour to Pakistan may be the most special of the lot.

It will be memorable to play in front of the Pakistani crowd and also a huge honor to deputize for Jos Buttler while he recovers from injury and captain England.

For those who don’t know, my family background is both English and Pakistani. Actually, my late grandmother’s name was Betty Cox, but I reckon the cricketing side of me definitely comes from my Pakistani side. I grew up playing the game with a taped ball like they do in Pakistan and my father always says that I have had the Asian style of playing the game without any fear.

I am very honored to be a part of England’s historic tour to my grandfather’s country

It’s actually the first time an England men’s team has come to Pakistan since 2005. I was 18 at the time. I am 35 now and I have to admit that I have been looking forward to this trip for a long time. The fact that England is here is huge and it definitely feels like there is something about it.

Quite a few of the team, including myself, have played in the PSL (Pakistan’s T20 competition) and believe me, the love and passion for the game in this area of ​​the world is second to none. I’ve been here a few times now, but sharing this journey with Adil Rashid, who is also of Pakistani heritage, was a particularly proud moment.

It was a real pinch-me moment when we got off the plane at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi in our England gear.

This country has a special place in my heart because it was where my mother was born and it was in Karachi where my father and his twin brother had their lives saved by a doctor when they were seven months old.

Pakistan is very close to my heart and several members of my family are from here

They fell ill in the village of Dadyal, which is located in Kashmir. Back then, Dadyal was a basic village and both my father and uncle were taken to Karachi for medical treatment.

We hope that we can raise the morale of the country by playing cricket in difficult times with the devastating floods that have unfortunately hit Pakistan. It is a fantastic initiative by the ECB to match our donation as players to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal.

We arrived to the hustle and bustle of Karachi on Thursday morning. Over here they’ve given us VVIP protection – the level given to heads of state – so right off the plane we were escorted into bulletproof buses and escorted by an armed convoy to the team hotel.

Of course this tour is important for cricket and it is also crucial for us as a side. Seven T20s will be a stern test in these conditions and a good indication of where we are ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month.

Our team has undergone some change since last year’s agonizing defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final and Eoin Morgan’s retirement and the freak injury to Jonny Bairstow mean that personally there is some extra responsibility on my shoulders as one of the seniors, but it’s something I’m looking forward to. As long as I play my best cricket, that’s all that matters.

It’s not a full strength out here, but it’s an exciting squad with experience and plenty of young talent. With seven games, there is ample opportunity for someone to thrive. I’m happy for Tom Helm who was excellent for us in the Hundred and it’s good to see Olly Stone fit and firing again. It’s great to see some new faces and some of the older faces back with the squad, like Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Alex Hales should be an exciting player to watch in the series after his experience in Pakistan

I’m looking forward to seeing Alex Hales play. He is a gun player with experience of performing in Pakistan and Australia and as Jos said in the first press conference, we discussed internally and nobody had any problem with his recall. What’s done is done and we’re looking forward to seeing him in an England shirt again.

Touring life can be tough, especially when we are confined to hotels and grounds like here and being away from family is a challenge. The hardest thing is saying goodbye to my family and my two children – Abu Bakr and Haadhiya. They are old enough now and they understand why their father has to leave home, but no matter how many times we do it in this job, it is never easy. This is the start of a busy winter schedule, with England playing in Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. I also want to play in the new UAE T20 franchise league which starts in January.

There has been a lot of talk in the media about the test tour to Pakistan in December. Watching the Test side this summer has been great and seeing how Baz (Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes) have changed the momentum. It has been a breath of fresh air.

From an outsider looking in, it’s exciting and it’s a brand of cricket that fits exactly how I like to play my cricket, with freedom and aggression.

I have retired from Test cricket for many reasons, but it may still be possible for me to come back

I know I said I was unretired this summer after Baz called me. I’ve had a few conversations with Baz and he’s a guy who’s very hard to say no to! But I have to be honest with myself, I retired from Test cricket for a number of reasons.

I haven’t decided yet, so let’s see. It’s still a few months away but at the moment my focus is on the opportunity immediately ahead of us to prepare and give ourselves the best chance of winning another World Cup for England.

Moeen Ali OBE will write exclusively for Sportsmail throughout England’s tour of Pakistan. You can donate to the Pakistan Floods Appeal via: dec.org.uk/appeal/pakistan-floods-appeal