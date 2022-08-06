Moeen Ali fears ODI cricket could die in just ‘a couple of years’ due to overlapping schedules

Moeen Ali has warned that one-day international cricket could die ‘within a few years’ if nothing is done to alleviate the sport’s unbalanced playing list.

In a scathing indictment against the game’s board, Ali suggested that others would follow Ben Stokes’ recent decision to drop the 50-over format, as the current model is untenable.

And with the new T20 franchise competitions increasingly popping up, he even painted a bleak picture for the future of Test Cricket, suggesting talented young players are ‘turning away’ from a format that has been central to the international game since 1877.

Ali, who quit Test cricket last year as he was exhausted before reconsidering his decision in June, said: ‘International cricket in all three formats is by far the best cricket to play. But I do worry that there are so many tournaments that players are now retiring more – and you will be retiring more soon – due to overlapping schedules.

Moeen Ali believes more players will move away from Test cricket in favor of the new formats

“I feel like there’s no balance. At the moment it is everywhere. Something has to be done, because I fear I will lose the 50-over format in a few years.

“It’s almost the long boring one, if that makes sense. You have T20s and you have the Test matches, which are great, and then the 50 overs are right in the middle – no importance is given at the moment.

“So yeah, I feel like there’s too much going on. In a way it’s great because cricket is always played, but it should never get in the way of international cricket.”

Ironically, Ali spoke at the launch of KP Snacks’ summer cricket roadshow – an initiative associated with the Hundred, in which he captains Birmingham Phoenix.

And while the Hundred is just one symptom of a wider slump for many, seizing prime-time weeks into high summer and pushing England’s Test series against South Africa well into September, Ali believes the players are being asked by the game’s custodians. to make unfair choices.

Ben Stokes recently became the latest high profile player to stop playing over 50 games

“When you are a young player there is so much money to be made outside of international cricket. So you’re almost like, “I don’t care so much,” because of the money. But you lose that hunger and I think you lose that thing for Test cricket, which is the absolute highlight.

“I know it’s very early, but there are so many good players out there who don’t have to worry about playing test cricket when I think about 10 or 15 years ago it was all about playing test cricket.”

But Ali’s biggest fear is the format in which England are world champions, following their thrilling super-over win against New Zealand at Lord’s three years ago.

With the IPL constantly expanding and owners buying up teams in T20 competitions outside India, the balance of power has shifted from 50-over cricket to its more consumer-friendly 20-over cousin.

Moeen retired from Test Cricket last year due to exhaustion but returned on his decision to play again

Meanwhile, the creation of domestic tournaments such as the Hundred or – more recently – the 6ixty in the Caribbean reflects the nervousness among national administrations about the declining broadcast value of bilateral international cricket.

Ali is not optimistic about the future of a format that started in Melbourne in 1970-71, when a rain-ravaged Ashes Test persuaded the administrators to host a limited overs match between Australia and England instead.

“It just feels like it’s going that way and there’s almost nothing you can do because I don’t think the interest in over-50s cricket is there as it once was.

“I won it in 2019, it’s a difficult one, but I really feel like in two or three years no one wants to play anymore.

“It’s kind of like our household stuff here at the moment: there are the Hundred while the over-50s are” [Royal London Cup] is going on, and there isn’t much interest in it, compared to the Championship, the Blast, and the Hundred.”

England in action during their T20 defeat to South Africa, a format ‘killing’ for Test cricket

Part of the problem, says Ali, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad and has won 121 one-day caps, is that 50-over cricket has become too formal.

“There’s a period in the middle where it’s a little boring, to be honest,” he said. “As a spinner it becomes negative if you bowl ten overs and try to go five or six. I think the rules should change – maybe go back to one ball to try and get a little reverse swing.

‘It should at least be a bit more exciting. It’s pretty boring at the moment. When the guys come in at number 3 or 4, they get a run-a-ball 100 – they can block four or five balls and hit a boundary in them. It’s hard to build pressure in 50-over cricket.’

England will defend their one-day World Cup title in India at the end of 2023, but by then – if Ali’s fears come true – the game may have other priorities.

