Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green, 45, is diagnosed with stage four cancer

Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The 45-year-old Modest Mouse drummer has been described as “strong and brave” by his mother, who revealed the news on Christmas Day.

On Facebook Sunday, mom Carol Namatame asked fans to “send healing vibes to my son.”

The musician is one of the co-founding members of the group, having formed the band in 1993 along with bassist Eric Judy and frontman Isaac Brock.

Carol also wrote that her son is “fighting stage 4 cancer” and that “he’s so strong and brave and hanging on.”

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

Veteran radio DJ Marco Collins also shared the news on his social media page, revealing that Jeremiah “took the band tour” for treatment.

He wrote: ‘Just found out that my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has canceled the band’s tour as he is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments to fight stage 4 cancer.

‘Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, her prognosis is good! Also, her oncologist is a huge fan of MM (so she has that in her corner!).

‘Sending you nothing but healing energy of love! Get better friend. We are all pulling for you!

Jeremiah appeared on the first few dates of the Modest Mouse tour before receiving treatment after his diagnosis.

He has only been absent from the band since their formation in 1993 between 2003 and 2004, meaning the only album he doesn’t appear on is Good News For People Who Love Bad News.

Earlier this year, the band revealed that they will be releasing ‘seven new songs’ in the new year.

Frontman Isaac said: ‘I have seven new songs coming out very soon. As soon as we finished the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, “Why does it take so long to put out records?”

‘Because I find other interests! Not all are good, but fuck it! I don’t want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I’m very happy with.