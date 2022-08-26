Moderna SUES Pfizer and BioNTech

A colossal $104 billion legal battle has broken out between two of the world’s largest suppliers of Covid vaccines — with Moderna suing major competitors Pfizer and BioNTech for copyright infringement, claiming it copied technology the company pioneered.

The Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccines are both mRNA shots – a little-used technology before it was introduced to the mainstream during the pandemic. Moderna claims that the competing companies copied the technology it patented between 2010 and 2016.

The company is seeking unspecified damages from Pfizer and BioNTech for the use of its technology, and it has no plans to withdraw the vaccine from the market.

Pfizer tells DailyMail.com it is “surprised” by the complaint, claiming the development of its shot was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology.

Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to have sales of at least $104 billion by the end of 2022 — and the figure will rise even further as the companies roll out a new Omicron-specific inclusion in the coming months.

Moderna’s shot by comparison is expected to bring in $37 billion in 2021 and 2022.

As the pandemic led to rising infection rates and deaths in late 2020, Moderna chose not to enforce its patent rights during the vaccine rollout. But it changed its policy in March — pledging not to enforce its patents in ways that harm low- and middle-income countries.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating and patenting during the decade leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in a statement. .

“This foundational platform, which we started building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic hit.”

Commenting on this, Pfizer said: “Pfizer/BioNTech has not yet fully assessed the complaint, but we are surprised by the lawsuits as the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and developed by both BioNTech as Pfizer.

“We continue to have confidence in our intellectual property in support of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend ourselves against the allegations of the lawsuit.”

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request from DailyMail.com for comment.

The complaint concerns three patents filed by Moderna between 2010 and 2016. The company says it was one of the first to invest in mRNA technology more than a decade ago, paving the way for developments against Covid.

“For the past twelve years, Moderna has worked diligently in its labs to pioneer several fundamental breakthroughs in mRNA technology,” the complaint reads.

“These discoveries span all aspects of mRNA drugs — from the characteristics and design of the mRNA itself and the protein it codes for, to the technologies to deliver mRNA safely and effectively to patients.”

Moderna claims that Pfizer and BioNTech initially had difficulties developing their own mRNA vaccine, giving the Massachusetts company a head start in developing the injections.

The complaint reports that Pfizer had 20 vaccine candidates, which was eventually narrowed down to four participating in clinical trials. Not all 20 candidates used Moderna’s proprietary findings, but the partnered firms ultimately focused their efforts on those that did.

“Unlike Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna didn’t struggle with different approaches before designing its COVID-19 vaccine,” the complaint says.

“Instead, based on her research completed years earlier, Moderna knew how to design an effective COVID-19 vaccine and was able to respond quickly.”

It also claims that it may have taken years for the vaccines to hit the market — as many had predicted at the time — if not because of their first mRNA innovations.

In October 2020, two months before both the Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech shots hit the market, the former said it would not enforce any patents on its mRNA technology.

The move was seen as a show of good faith on the part of the biotech company, although some critics said that by still holding the patents, the company would always have the option to roll back the policy and sue other companies. .

In March, the company decided to reverse its policy. Citing better access to the recordings, Moderna announced it would maintain its patents in ways that would not harm 92 low- and middle-income countries — where residents may have limited access to the recordings.

Moderna is seeking damages for Pfizer sales that were not in those 92 countries.

Outside of AMC 92 countries, where vaccine supply is no longer a barrier to entry, Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for [the shot’s] continued use of Moderna’s proprietary technologies,” Shannon Thyme Klinger, Moderna’s chief legal officer, said in a statement.

“Our mission to create a new generation of transformative medicine for patients by delivering on the promise of mRNA science cannot be accomplished without a patent system that rewards and protects innovation.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available in 164 countries, lagging only behind the prevalence of AstraZeneca. Moderna is in third place and has been approved in 109 countries.

In the United States, the largest purchaser of private vaccine companies, the Pfizer shot has been administered more than 360 million times.

Moderna’s shot lags far behind, having been administered 230 million times, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both companies have received booster doses approved by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC — along with fourth doses for severely immunocompromised people and for Americans over 50.