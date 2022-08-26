Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech for patent infringement on Covid vaccine technology

Moderna on Friday sued Pfizer and BioNTech in US and German courts, accusing its vaccine competitors of copying the messenger RNA technology that formed the new basis for Covid vaccines.

“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech have unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions and continued to use them without permission,” said Shannon Thyme Klinger, Moderna’s chief legal officer. Outside of the 92 low- and middle-income countries that could obtain Covid vaccines through the Covax program, “Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty®’s continued use of Moderna’s proprietary technologies.”

Moderna said it is not seeking to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine off the market, nor is it seeking a ban to prevent future sales. But the company suggested it will seek damages from March 8, when it updated its pledge not to enforce patents related to Covid during the pandemic.