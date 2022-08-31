Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant

Moderna has received emergency use clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster injection, the company announced Wednesday.

The jab is the first reformulated injection to receive the green light in the US. It is approved for all adults 18 years and older. Pfizer, Moderna’s main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is also expected to receive a similar endorsement soon.

The new shots will increase antibody protection against the Omicron variant — which includes all of the most contagious strains of the virus to date. Earlier versions of the injection were tailored to the original Wuhan Covid strain, and the virus has since mutated to evade the protection they provided.

Regulators have been aiming to release the shots in September, pending another potential spike in cases as the weather turns colder. However, some experts disagree with the injection’s approval, saying it has little value as current vaccines are still effective against hospitalization and death caused by the virus.

According to the most recent CDC data, the BA.5 variant now accounts for 89% of active COVID-19 cases in the United States

“FDA’s approval of our updated bivalent booster, mRNA-1273,222, gives Americans access to broader protection against Omicron variants,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in a statement.

“Receiving a booster specifically targeting the Omicron BA.4/5 variant, currently the most common strain of SARS-CoV-2, is an important public health measure people can take to protect themselves, especially as we head into a season filled with indoor gatherings.”

The BA.5 variant now accounts for 89 percent of COVID-19 infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. It is the most contagious strain of the virus to date and has wiped out almost every version that has come before it.

Moderna’s trial for the shots involved 800 participants and initially multiple formulations were tested.

The company reported that the second formulation of an Omicron-specific injection produced nearly 70 percent more antibodies to BA.5 than a previous version a month after receiving the dose.

This could potentially be the most effective vaccine formulation to date against the new variant, although more data needs to be collected on infections, hospitalizations and deaths before that conclusion can be made.

Because Covid antibodies have diminishing returns over time, having 70 percent more antibodies doesn’t really mean the injection is that much more effective.

The Omicron variant appeared in late 2021 and took the world by storm: It was the most mutated version of the virus to date, and its ability to evade vaccine immunity caught the largely unvaccinated population of many developed countries by surprise.

It spread quickly, with the number of cases in the US reaching 800,000 daily.

This led to the demand for COVID-19 boosters that could specifically target the mutant strain and prevent infection.

The FDA is eager to get these pictures out and is already setting rollout targets before they’re even authorized.

dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, the agency’s primary vaccine regulatory body, said in June the goal was to make Omicron-specific shots available by September.

The move will add to the financial boon that the Covid withdrawals have been for Moderna thus far.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company was relatively unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of 2020, the stock price has risen from $19 and peaked at $430 in September 2021. It is currently $134.79 as of Wednesday afternoon.

dr. Marty Makary (left), a public health expert from Johns Hopkins University, wrote that the approval is “bad medicine” and “bad policy.” dr. Paul Offit (right), a member of VRBPAC, voted against the approval of the Omicron-specific boosters, as he doubted they offer value

However, not all experts agree that these shots are necessary.

Current injections may not offer much protection against infection, but they can still reliably prevent a person from needing hospitalization or dying from the virus.

dr. Marty Makary, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, wrote last week that there was little evidence that these additional shots were necessary.

‘Where is the data to support such a sweeping recommendation? The new mRNA vaccines expected to be approved next month have no public clinical trial results. In fact, we don’t know anything about them,” Makary wrote.

“Purging the American people to blindly obey the taking of a new mRNA vaccine is not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy. And it certainly doesn’t follow science.’

dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), wrote in a STAT News op-ed in June that he would like to see more data. in favor of the shots before the government made a heavy investment in it.

Offit notes that in data submitted by both companies, the additional Omicron booster increased antibody levels twofold, though he doubts they will provide much effectiveness overall.

“For example, such a two-fold difference is comparable to the slightly larger peak in neutralizing antibodies caused by the first two doses of Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine,” he explained, noting that the protection afforded was comparable.

“Those two vaccines offered nearly identical protection against mild and severe Covid-19, although the benefits of the Pfizer vaccine declined slightly more quickly over time.”

He was one of two members of VRBPAC who voted against rolling out versions of the recording specifically tailored for the Omicron variant.