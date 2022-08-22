Modern Family star Ariel Winter looks glamorous in a green gown at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Modern Family star Ariel Winter looked amazing on Sunday as she attended her former co-star Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams in California.

The actress, 24, who plays Alex Dunphy on the 2009-2020 ABC series, put on a glamorous show in a form-fitting green dress with a daring thigh-high split.

She increased her height in a pair of gold strappy heels as she got out of a car and made her way to the lavish event.

Ariel wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a nude lip.

Her hair was parted in the middle and fell in light, elegant waves before her shoulders.

The star then posed for a moment with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

Sarah and her new husband Wells exchanged vows Saturday at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

The actress was supported by 150 guests, including her costars Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who presided over the ceremony.

Sarah looked stunning in a off-the-shoulder white wedding dress with diamond earrings and her brown locks were parted. She wore a white veil and her dress had a long train, accessory with a bracelet.

The couple were seen weeping as they exchanged vows at the altar while Ferguson led the proceedings.

They were initially supposed to get married in August 2020, but have postponed the procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Wella said: People that he and Sarah wanted to get married in 2022 and that they would “go to Vegas or the courthouse” if there were delays due to pandemic.

“Obviously we were going to get married last year, that didn’t happen,” he told the outlet. “We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn’t happen.

“So now we’re hoping next year, either we go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 must be our year, right?!’

Wells, who rose to fame by appearing on romantic ABC shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, had been linked to Sarah since October 2017, a few months after Sarah and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood parted ways after more than two years together.

They got engaged during a getaway in Fiji in July 2019, when Adams fell to one knee on the coast and popped the question at a time Hyland said it was beyond joyous.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, sort of world series,” she captioned the recording of the magical moment.