Model’s rage after Spain’s Ministry of Equality edit out her prosthetic leg

A British model was left ‘trembling with anger’ after a body positivity ad campaign used her image without permission and then manipulated her prosthetic limb.

Produced by the Spanish Ministry of Equality, the ad shows five women of different ages, shapes and sizes relaxing on a beach, with the caption: ‘Summer is ours too.’

But The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the artist not only took an image of Sian Green-Lord, 32, from her Instagram account, but also used editing tools to change her swimsuit and add leg and armpit hair that doesn’t appear. in the original photo.

The mother-of-one, a model and motivational speaker from Leicester, said the montage was “more than wrong”.

“I don’t even know how to explain how much anger I feel right now,” she said in a video on Instagram. “One of my friends has just brought to my attention that the Spanish government is using my image for a body positivity campaign, but they have removed my prosthetic leg. I’m literally shaking. I am so angry.

“There is one thing that uses my image without my permission. But there’s something else that’s working my body.

‘My body, with my prosthetic leg. Oh my God, I tremble.

“I literally don’t even know what to say, but it’s more than wrong.”

Mrs Green-Lord had her leg amputated after she was hit by a taxi in 2013 at the age of 24 while on vacation in New York.

She finally got an apology from the driver in January 2020 when she appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show, but said it was “pointless” seven years after the accident.

Two other women appearing in the campaign also say their images were used without their consent. Nyome Nicholas-Williams, 30, can be seen in a gold bikini in the image – a photo she says was edited from an image she uploaded to her Instagram page.

“It’s just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still controlled and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” she told Metro.

Ms Nicholas-Williams, known on Instagram as Curvy Nyome, said the artist behind the campaign had contacted her and confirmed she will be paid but has not heard from the Spanish government yet.

Raissa Galvao, a Brazilian model, is also said to have said that her image was used without her permission. The campaign was launched last week by the Spanish Ministry of Equality and the Institute of Women.

“The campaign is aimed at responding to fat phobia, hatred and questioning non-normative bodies, especially those of women, which are most common in the summer,” the Women’s Institute said.

Arte Mapache, who designed the poster, has since apologized on Twitter and said she would pay the models involved.

The Spanish government has been approached for comment.