Model’s Airtasker sidehustle earns him almost $3,000 in just a weekend

A Sydney model nearly doubled his income with the help of an unlikely sideline that netted him nearly $3,000 in just one weekend.

Benny Mitchell, 25, was forced to get creative when his modeling career and acting as a school sports coach were interrupted by Covid lockdowns.

One of his buddies suggested signing up for Airtasker, an app where people allocate a budget for chores like moving a refrigerator or moving furniture.

With plenty of free time and a steady income to pay his rent, Mr. Mitchell began to complete four or five jobs a day.

“I realized you can earn a decent amount of money,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I like to be busy, and I like that you can choose your own jobs.”

In his biggest weekend yet, he made between $500 and $700 daily from Thursday to Sunday, making a total of $2,800.

Mr. Mitchell said he finds it quite easy to organize his time between AirTasker and full-time modeling, which he says costs about $4,000 per photo shoot.

The 25-year-old first started modeling in 2019 when he was scouted at Tamarama Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

He said working on AirTasker was more consistent than modelling, with the app allowing him to choose which jobs to take and work flexible hours.

In eight months, the model has earned more than $52,000, almost more than the average annual income (after taxes) in Australia, which is $56,700.

The 25-year-old quickly learned how to get a foothold when customers asked for additional jobs for free, but said his experience with the app was positive.

Mr. Mitchell has a 4.9 star rating for the app from nearly 400 reviewers.

He revealed that a client was particularly impressed with his work.

“I was in bed with my ex at the time and a woman I had done a job for that day sent me a message at 9:30 pm that it was nice to meet me,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said the woman asked if he was interested in meeting up, leaving his then-girlfriend suspicious that he had been too “flirious” at work.

“Now that I’m single, I could probably use it as a dating app,” he joked.

He plans to spend the money he earned from modeling and AirTasker producing music videos and buying sound equipment to support his burgeoning music career.

Mr Mitchell, whose stage name is MBMplans to collaborate with hip-hop group Triple One, Peter James, Raj Mahal and Danté Knows.

It comes as new AirTasker data reveals that wage growth in the popular app is catching up with salary increases in full-time positions.

The company’s new “side-hustle calculator” found that Australians who do chores on the app earn more than the average full-time worker, who earns up to $92,029 a year (before tax), according to the Bureau of Statistics.

Cleaners who fit three jobs into an eight-hour workday and work five days a week earn an average of $111,612 per year (before taxes).

The data also showed a 10.5 percent increase in the average job price of pick-up and delivery orders – coinciding with the rising fuel price that has increased by 32.1 percent over the past year.

“Tasker wages rise in correlation with periods of high inflation, ensuring fair wages during these periods,” said Tim Fung, CEO and co-founder of AirTasker.