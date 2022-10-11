Model wants to auction body for men to impregnate her to ‘bless’ population with ‘beautiful genes’

A pregnant OnlyFans model has revealed that she wants to ‘auction’ off her body to men so they can impregnate her after she gives birth to her own child – in order to ‘bless’ the population with her ‘beautiful genes.’

Ex-teacher Amy Kupps, 33, from North Carolina, recently made the headlines when she revealed that she has fallen pregnant with a former student, after sleeping with him on a drunken night out.

Since she shared the news that she was expecting online, the social media star, who is currently eight months along, revealed that many other men have ‘asked her to have their kids’ due to her good looks.

She now has plans to ‘mass produce pretty babies with strangers’ since she believes ‘the world would be a better place if people were better-looking’ – and wants to have up to 25 kids with different men, who will have to bid for a chance to have a baby with her.

‘Men are constantly asking me to have their babies,’ she told NudePR.com recently.

‘I think the world would be a better place if people were better-looking and had my genes, so I want to become a surrogate and mass produce pretty babies with strangers.

‘There is no such thing as an ugly baby but there is such a thing as ugly parents.

Amy explained that she wants to give birth no more than 25 times, and she plans to ‘auction’ her uterus off to the highest bidders.

‘I want to carry lots of babies but no more than 25 in total – that would be my limit, but it would get the ball rolling,’ she said.

‘When the children get older, they can have beautiful kids as well and the cycle will continue.

‘With medical interference, I could potentially have quadruplets at some point.

‘I get offers to have men’s children all the time, not just single men but married as well.

‘I would have to put my body on auction and offer it to the highest bidder. I’m not sure how much I would make but it’s not about the financial aspect, I just want to make the world a better place.’

The model firmly believes that it doesn’t matter what the father looks like when it comes to creating beautiful babies because her ‘genes are so strong, they would override the bad genes of any man,’

She added: ‘It doesn’t matter if the man is ugly, the baby will be beautiful if I’m its mother.

‘I will definitely pass down my amazing eyes, hair, strong facial features, high metabolism and intelligence.

‘If people took actual care of themselves, worked out, stopped eating fast food and drank more water, the world would be much more stress-free.

‘There would be a match for everyone and everyone’s confidence would be at a high level, resulting in better choices made for humanity.’

Amy is a self-titled ‘home-wrecker,’ and she often has affairs with married men and women.

She said: ‘After I told him, he was scared. I mean he’s only 22 and is still in college, I get that. But I’ve told him he doesn’t have to worry because I’m financially stable and I don’t want a relationship with him. I’m going to care for this baby on my own’

Six months prior, she was out with friends at a nightclub when she noticed a younger man giving her the eye.

The pair went home together, but it wasn’t until the next morning, when the man referred to her as Ms. Kupps that she realized they had met before years earlier – in her classroom.

‘My whole world has been turned upside down, I can’t quite believe it,’ Amy told NeedToKnow.online at the time.

‘I was chuffed going home with a younger man but the next morning he asked, “Do you remember me Miss Kupps?”

‘That’s when he told me he was a former student of mine and even pulled out his yearbook to prove it. I was shocked.

‘Let me be clear: I had no idea he was a former student and if I had known, I wouldn’t have gone home with him. I was his teacher in 2016 when he was 16, he’s now 22 years old.’

Embarrassed by the encounter, Amy said she left his house and intended to cut ties with him – but her plan went out the window when, just a few weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant.

Amy explained: ‘I thought he was sexy so I went in like the mistress I am, and we had a wild drunken night.

‘When the pregnancy test showed up as positive, I was speechless. I’m a devout Catholic so abortion isn’t an option for me – though I support other women’s right to do as they please with their bodies.

‘After I told him, he was scared. I mean he’s only 22 and is still in college, I get that.

‘But I’ve told him he doesn’t have to worry because I’m financially stable and I don’t want a relationship with him.

‘I’m going to care for this baby on my own and we’ve both been content to go our separate ways.

‘His family has no idea, they would be so disappointed. If he feels ready in the future, he is welcome to meet his baby.

‘He has a lot of good years ahead of him that he should enjoy. I certainly enjoyed my 20s.’

The OnlyFans model also has two other children, an eight-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, who live with her and who she tutors full-time.