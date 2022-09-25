WhatsNew2Day
Model Simone Holtznagel strips completely naked for VERY racy photos

By Merry
Simone Holtznagel strips completely naked for VERY spicy shots as she enjoys an outdoor pool on a countryside holiday with well-known personal trainer friend Jono Castano

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:41, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 11:46, September 25, 2022

Simone Holtznagel and Jono Castano are more loved than ever.

On Sunday, the couple in love each shared photos from their recent vacation at Sierra Escape Mudgee, in rural NSW.

The photos, which were posted to Instagram, are feeling frisky and show the couple undressing for a dip in an outdoor pool.

Simone Holtznagel (pictured) and Jono Castano each shared photos from their recent vacation at Sierra Escape Mudgee, in rural NSW. The photos, which were posted on Instagram, feel frisky and show the couple undressing for a dip in an outdoor pool
Simone Holtznagel (pictured) and Jono Castano each shared photos from their recent vacation at Sierra Escape Mudgee, in rural NSW. The photos, which were posted on Instagram, feel frisky and show the couple undressing for a dip in an outdoor pool

Simone Holtznagel (pictured) and Jono Castano each shared photos from their recent vacation at Sierra Escape Mudgee, in rural NSW. The photos, which were posted on Instagram, feel frisky and show the couple undressing for a dip in an outdoor pool

Jono, 31, grinned for the camera as he sipped a glass while bathing during a beautiful sunset.

Simone kicked her leg in the air as she luxuriated in the outdoor pool with a glass of red wine, the idyllic setting including breathtaking countryside views.

The beautiful 29-year-old model then posed brutally naked in front of a crackling fire.

The gorgeous 29-year-old model posed brutally naked in front of a blazing fire
The gorgeous 29-year-old model posed brutally naked in front of a blazing fire

The gorgeous 29-year-old model posed brutally naked in front of a blazing fire

Jono (pictured) grinned for the camera as he drank a glass while bathing during a beautiful sunset
Jono (pictured) grinned for the camera as he drank a glass while bathing during a beautiful sunset

Jono (pictured) grinned for the camera as he drank a glass while bathing during a beautiful sunset

“Can make a fire,” she captioned the photo, showing her totally undressed form perilously close to the crackling flames.

The pair gushed over each other in further captions, with Simone writing in hers: ‘We’ve only been back in Sydney for a few hours and already miss this beautiful place.

‘We had the most romantic weekend, couldn’t recommend this place enough. We come back!’

Jono wrote: ‘The smile says it all… Thanks @sierraescape for a great weekend! @simoneholtznagel was allowed to experience my delicious cooking skills’.

The pair gushed over each other in further captions, with Simone writing in hers: 'We've only been back in Sydney for a few hours and already miss this beautiful place'
The pair gushed over each other in further captions, with Simone writing in hers: 'We've only been back in Sydney for a few hours and already miss this beautiful place'

The pair gushed over each other in further captions, with Simone writing in hers: ‘We’ve only been back in Sydney for a few hours and already miss this beautiful place’

Simone and Jono went public with their relationship in May when they were spotted dining in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The pair confirmed their romance when they were seen closing lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Simone and Jono have been surprisingly secretive about their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

Their relationship comes after Jono’s breakup with wife Amy. The couple are still on good terms and still co-own Acero gym in Sydney.

They confirmed their romance when they met lips at a Mimi's in Coogee
They confirmed their romance when they met lips at a Mimi's in Coogee

They confirmed their romance when they met lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee

