Model shares shocking footage of a stranger ‘assaulting her’ in California grocery store

A model who claims she was sexually assaulted by a stranger in a supermarket has furiously clawed back at trolls who told her she was “asking for it” because she was wearing a crop top.

Influencer Daisy Delacroix, of Redwood City, California, went viral last week when she shared CCTV footage of the alleged attack on her TikTok pagealong with the message, “I cannot stress this enough to please be aware of your surroundings.”

The footage shows the model standing next to a refrigerated section of the store doing some shopping, wearing a crop top and cycling shorts, and standing in front of a red cart.

The video shows a man in a checkered hoodie walking up to Daisy and grabbing her from behind, leaning over to seemingly whisper something in her ear – provoking a shocked reaction from the model, who turned to face. see who touched her.

A model has shared CCTV footage of the horrific moment a stranger allegedly ‘attacked’ her in the supermarket while she was shopping

Daisy Delacroix, of Redwood City, California, was standing next to a refrigerated section of the store when a strange man in a hoodie walked up to her and “grabbed her ass”

The model then stared at the strange man in horror before moving quickly away from him down the aisle.

In her video caption, Daisy – who said she got the surveillance footage from the store manager – claimed the man “touched her ass” and whispered “what’s up, honey?” in her ear, adding that the terrifying encounter had left her in a state of “complete shock.”

After Daisy’s video went viral on TikTok, she came under fire from trolls who told her she was “asking for it” because she was wearing a crop top and cycling shorts

“Today after work I was out shopping and as you can see in this video, this guy comes up to me from behind, touches my ass and whispers in my ear, ‘What’s up baby?'” she wrote in the caption. a caption to the video.

“I was in competitive shock. Ladies, be careful of your surroundings. I didn’t know this man and he was trying to play it out.’

The influencer stated that she wanted to share the images to warn other women about the importance of vigilance, even in an extremely public place.

The video has since gone viral with 2.5 million views and more than 7,500 comments, most of which were positive.

However, trolls have also come out accusing the influencer of seeking unwanted attention.

“Why are you wearing that in the store?” wrote one person.

The video footage – which Daisy claims to have received from the store manager – shows the man approaching the model from behind

The unnamed man walks up to Daisy as she leaned over to look at some items

He then puts his hand on her back and leans in to whisper to her – with the model claiming he said, “What’s up, honey?”

She turned in disgust and confronted the man, who she said was trying to “take it off” as some sort of joke.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” someone else added.

The comments prompted others to defend the influencer.

“How did I know some of these comments would be about what she’s wearing,” one user wrote.

One TikTok user said: ‘The guys in these comments are trying to blame her, you better hope you don’t get yours. What goes around comes around.’ [sic]

Another woman wrote: ‘This happened to me a few weeks ago. When the whole store heard me yell at him, he was embarrassed. Went away like a child with his head down.’ [sic]

Daisy has since hit back, telling the trolls – most of whom appear to be men – ‘some of you men are downright disgusting [in] these comments. Don’t tell me I shouldn’t wear this.”

“I’m wearing a crop top and biker shorts, guys like you are the problem. And that’s just scary!

‘Just because women choose to show skin, it will never be good to be sexual ever’ [assault] Ladies.’