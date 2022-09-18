Model Shanina Shaik welcomes her first child with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan

Shanina Shaik has given birth to her first child with partner Matthew Adesuyan.

The model’s mother, Kim Shaik, shared the glorious news on Facebook on Sunday.

“My beautiful grandson was born last night at 12:50 PM on September 16, 2022,” the proud grandmother wrote.

‘Never thought I’d feel so much love, but my heart is full. His name is still being announced by the happy, very proud parents.’

The former Victoria’s Secret model flew her mother to LA for the birth.

The couple found out the gender of their newborn baby at a baby shower in Hollywood Hills in July.

The raven-haired stunner appeared on the September cover of Gritty Pretty magazine, where she will give an all-encompassing interview about motherhood.

“The whole experience has made me appreciate women and mothers so much more,” she tells the publication.

Shanina announced on Mother’s Day that she was expecting her first child with her partner, an advertising agency.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, after which the couple became official on Instagram.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.”

She continued: “The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.

Shanina was previously married to DJ Ruckus, aka Gregory Andrews, from 2018 to 2019.