Model Shanina Shaik shows off her baby bump for Gritty Pretty magazine

Shanina Shaik showed off her budding baby bump in a topless photo shoot for Gritty Pretty magazine.

The Aussie model, 31, shared a glimpse of the shoot on Instagram, saying she “loved talking to the team about motherhood and my current beauty routine.”

During the interview, she also said that she “always wanted a boy.”

In the artistic shots, the cover girl posed in a black bikini and sipped a coconut in a beautiful tropical setting.

The mother-to-be wore an unbuttoned shirt in a photo, wore pearl earrings and wore her hair in loose waves.

In another photo, she changed into a white bikini and a pearl-studded shirt.

Showing off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, Shanina also stripped down to just jeans while covering her modesty with her hands.

The Victoria’s Secret model tilted her head back in a relaxed pose and added earrings and a bracelet to her look.

“I’m currently eight months pregnant, which is insane,” she told the magazine.

‘I’m expecting a son. I’ve always wanted a boy. I just want to teach him and teach him that it’s important to be kind and caring, respectful, but also to believe in himself and inspire him to all his dreams and goals.’

“I just can’t wait for this next chapter in my life. And I can’t wait to meet him,” she added.

The supermodel also shared some of her beauty secrets, revealing that she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter “every day” and that she “can’t live without” her Rodial Peach Lowlighter.

Shanina shows off her glowing skin and also says that she takes Bio-Oil everywhere to reduce scars and stretch marks, but that taking care of yourself comes from within.

“My best beauty advice I’ve ever received is more on a spiritual level. And I think it’s all about taking care of yourself and believing in yourself no matter what,” she added.

Shanina, who is due to give birth in the coming weeks, recently said she can’t wait to celebrate special occasions with her partner Matthew Adesuyan.

She said The Daily Telegraph: ‘It’s special for us, because we’re Australian and Matthew [being] American, we can celebrate two Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.’

The Aussie model will appear in the September issue of Gritty Pretty Magazine, where she talks about babies and modeling

Shanina announced that she was expecting her first child with her ad agency partner on Mother’s Day.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, after which the couple became official on Instagram.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.”

She continued: “The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.