Model reveals horrific things agents said and did to her ‘as a minor’ – including brushing off abuse

A model has revealed the most horrific things her agents said and did to her ‘as a minor’ – including having her undergo a ‘mandatory’ juice cleanse, contacting her gym teachers to make sure she was working out every day , and dismissing abuse of photographers as ‘what happens in fashion’.

Maddie White, 26, born in the UK but raised in Los Angeles, California, talked about some of the horrible things her former managers forced her to do when she was just a teenager and started out in the industry.

According to the star – who posed for many major magazines such as Harpers Bazaar Japan, Company and Wylde in her teens, and recently rose to fame on TikTok for sharing a glimpse into her life as a model, where she has amassed more than 2.8 million followers – her agents signed her up for daily 6am Pilates classes and spoke to the trainers to make sure she came show up.

She claimed they also told her not to eat fast food or post about it online, and that they once allowed her to consume only juice for seven days.

She even claimed that when she told them about an inappropriate situation she was placed with a photographer where he "tried to force her to take off her clothes" while they were alone in his house, they waved it off and told her to "Wen to it.'

She talked about the negative aspects of the modeling industry in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, garnering more than two million views since the video was posted last month.

“Nice things model agents said to me as a minor,” she wrote in the clip, as she danced in front of the camera in black biker shorts and a matching sports bra.

Then she started listing some of the things her agents have told her over the years, including, “We’ll give you a mandatory seven-day juice cleanse and take the cost out of your paycheck.”

According to Maddie, she was once called names for eating food from the popular burger joint Shake Shack.

“You shouldn’t eat Shake Shack, let alone post it on Instagram for customers to see,” she wrote, continuing to say the things her managers have told her throughout her career.

We put Pilates on your work schedule at 6am every day and we’re going to check in with the instructor [to make sure] you showed up.’

Maddie (seen earlier this year) even claimed that when she told them about an inappropriate situation she was put in with a photographer, they waved it off and told her to ‘get used to it’

She said the photographer “tried to force her to take off her clothes” while they were alone in his house. She can be seen in a photo taken by the unnamed photographer

Last but not least, she claimed her managers had told her, “Well, this is fashion, honey, get used to it,” after a photographer tried to take her off.

In an earlier video, she said the incident happened when she was 17, and the photographer told her she would “never make it in the industry if she wasn’t willing to take off her underwear.”

Many people were shocked by Maddie’s claims and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some other models also spoke out and shared their own bad incidents.

“FACTS – I got a personal trainer when I first started modeling and was told I had to get a 23-inch waist,” commented one model.

Another said: ‘I had just told you I was fat,’ while a third added: ‘I remember sitting on a stool at the age of 15 and the photographer looked in horror at my thigh which was naturally flat on a chair should sit and said, “Oh no.”‘

‘I experienced [something] similar, so I left and became a technology manager,” read a fourth comment.

‘I was told the same! Reason I’ll never do it again,” wrote someone else.

Others simply shared their dismay, with one person saying, ‘6:00 am? Cleaning juice? Why don’t they just say, “No luck allowed?” And that last one… speechless.’

“My God,” said another user. “Modelling sounds awful.”

Another called it “sickening,” while another wrote it was “horrible.”

‘Not really! The fact that they got away with it is terrible,” said another. “I’m sorry you went through that.”

When asked why she never stopped modeling, Maddie explained in the comment section, “The unfortunate reality was that the money/travel was so good back then that we just sucked it all up.”