Model poses with deadly grizzly bear raised as a vegetarian since he was adopted as a cub

A model is captured in a series of intimate portraits posing with a 350kg Russian brown bear.

Zhana jumped at the chance to pose with the bear, who attracts fans from all over the world and has been on a vegetarian diet since he was a cub.

Photographer Olga Barantseva contacted Stepan’s owners, Svetlana and Yuriy Panteleenko, who adopted the bear when he was just three months old, to organize the photo shoot.

This photo collection features Zhana, who is originally from Moscow but now lives in Cyprus, hugging and petting the bear, wearing a tiara and a long white dress.

Zhana (pictured) jumped at the chance to pose with Stepan, who attracts fans from all over the world. She said: ‘It has been a lifelong dream to see a bear up close and watch these beautiful animals move freely’

Zhana said, “I am a 14-year-old teddy bear artist and toy maker.

‘Since I can remember I have been obsessed with stuffed animals, especially bears, they were my constant companions.

“So after graduating from university, I decided to sew my first toy… I haven’t stopped since.”

Photographer Olga Barantseva contacted Stepan’s owners, Svetlana and Yuriy Panteleenko, who adopted the bear when he was just three months old, to organize the photo shoot

She added: ‘Recently I decided to switch to making more realistic bears and while searching for inspiration I learned about Stepan.

“It has been a lifelong dream to see a bear up close and watch these beautiful animals move freely.

Zhana described the bear as “truly unique” for being “a rescue.” [animal]a family member and a friend’.

Stepan was captured by hunters trying to sell the baby bear in the market. The bear had several cuts and wounds when the Panteleenkos found him, so they took him home so he could recover

She said, “It shows in the way he behaves with his mom and dad. He is treated with such kindness and respect, and he returns it.

“He is gentle, he even holds you with such tenderness despite his size and weight.

“I was very, very lucky to meet Stepan. It is a unique experience that I will cherish forever.’

Zhana said, “I am a 14-year-old teddy bear artist and toy maker. “Since I can remember I have been obsessed with stuffed animals, especially bears, they were my constant companions”

Olga said that he always loved to photograph people with animals and a few years ago saw some television shows with Stepan, who also starred in many Russian films.

Olga said she always loved photographing people with animals and a few years ago saw some television shows with the bear, who also starred in many Russian films.

Stepan was captured by hunters trying to sell the baby bear in the market.

The Panteleenkos rescued him when he was a cub.

The animal had several cuts and wounds when they found him, so they took him home so he could recover.

The bear, which is more than 2 meters long, sometimes sits down at night to watch television with his owners, and he even helps to water the plants.

Zhana described Stepan as “truly unique” because he was “a rescue.” [animal], a family member and a friend’. She said: ‘It has been a lifelong dream to see a bear up close and watch these beautiful animals move freely’

Olga said: ‘I have already photographed people who have traveled from Japan, China, Thailand, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico and India.’

She added: “I think there is too much evil in the modern world, and what I want to show is love. Love between man and nature, and between man and animal.

‘What I want to show is that the world can live in harmony. I am inspired by Russian fairy tales – because they are usually full of love and kindness, where people and nature live together in harmony.’