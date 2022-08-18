Model Nicole Trunfio looks stunning as she strips down to a TINY bikini

<!–

Nicole Trunfio showed off her incredible figure in a very revealing bikini on Thursday as she stayed overnight with her family in a beach shack.

The 36-year-old model looked stunning in the two-piece leopard print that was tied together with string and later covered her lower half with a matching shawl.

She uploaded the photos to Instagram along with other holiday snaps with the caption, “Day 1 sunburn and other fun adventures.”

Among the other photos she posted was one of a bonfire on the beach, where her three children were frolicking with the family’s dog.

Another photo showed her husband Gary Clark Jr holding the hands of their two oldest children as they waded into the crashing waves together.

This comes after the Make Me A Supermodel star fooled her followers in an epic prank last year when she showed off her pregnancy belly in a pantsuit.

At the time, she was quick to point out that the real-life baby bump wasn’t real, despite appearances.

“I’m just trying the new tummy tuck, and I had to put on a tummy, and now I’m like, ‘Ahhh! I want another baby.’ This isn’t real, by the way,” she clarified.

Nicole is the founder of fashion brands Bumpsuit, Erth Jewelery and Erth Swim and has been married to American musician Gary, 38, for four years.

They share four young children together: Gia, five, Zion, eight, and baby Ella, two.

The couple welcomed Ella in February 2020, with Nicole writing at the time that she was “so in love” with her little girl.

‘All mine, actually… my belief is that they are not ‘mine’, I am only here to raise them, nurture them and nurture them, to love them and guide them to the best of my ability’ , she wrote with a photo of her. three kids on Instagram in June.