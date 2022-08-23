Model Mikaela Testa denies claims she ‘Photoshops’ her hourglass figure

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian OnlyFans model has hit back at claims that she uses Photoshop to achieve a flawless hourglass figure.

Mikaela Testa, 22, was accused of editing her photos this week after she posted a selfie wearing a tiny black bikini.

The Gold Coast resident showed off her flat stomach and roomy chest in the snap, but one follower said her body looked too good to be true.

OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa has hit back at claims that she uses Photoshop to achieve a flawless hourglass figure. She was accused of editing her photos this week after posting this selfie wearing a tiny black bikini

“Why do you have to photoshop your body sooooo much,” one troll commented on her Instagram Story.

Mikaela hit back by insisting that she doesn’t use editing tools to alter her body.

“Not me,” she replied, adding a love heart emoji.

The Gold Coast resident showed off her flat stomach and roomy chest in an instant, but one follower said her body looked too good to be true

Mikaela is living her best life after her recent divorce from fellow influencer Atis Paul.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

In May, Mikaela came clean about her various cosmetic surgeries.

Mikaela hit back by insisting she doesn’t use editing tools to alter her body

She posted a link to a video of Gold Coast surgeon Dr. Mitchell Kim, explaining the procedures he had performed on her.

“Mikaela shows off her perfect body contours,” Dr. Kim explained.

“Vaser lipo to her stomach and arms, and a fat transfer to her hip dips to create this breathtaking silhouette,” he said.

Mikaela reportedly earns $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans

Vaser liposuction uses ultrasound technology to break apart and dislodge fat cells from deeper tissues.

It is considered more targeted than traditional forms of liposuction.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.