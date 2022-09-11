Model Kris Smith lifts the lid on his wedding to fiancée Sarah Bouzaleri

<!–

Kris Smith has shared new details about his wedding plans with fiancé Sarah Bouzaleris.

The Myer model, 41, who proposed to his personal trainer partner 30 two years ago, told the Herald Sun on Sunday that the couple had previously planned to marry abroad without guests.

“We wanted to run away,” Kris said, before clarifying that the couple will now marry before the end of the year in front of friends and family.

Kris Smith, 41, (right) shared new details about his wedding plans with fiancé Sarah Bouzaleris, 30, (left) in an interview with the Herald Sun this Sunday

While the location and date of their wedding is unknown, Kris has made it clear that all three of his children will be attending.

He and Sarah share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three, while Kris also shares a son, Ethan, 11, with his ex-partner Dannii Minogue, 50.

“Ethan will wear a beautiful suit and the girls (Mia and Frankie, his daughters with Boulazeris) will have their wedding dresses made that will look very much like their mother’s,” the English star said.

While Kris often shares pictures of his daughters online, he and Dannii are extremely private when it comes to Ethan and have never uploaded images of their son’s face on social media.

Kris proposed to his old partner in December 2020.

Kris proposed to his long-term partner in December 2020

The couple celebrated their daughter Frankie’s first birthday with a party in their backyard when Kris asked for Sarah’s hand.

At the time, he wrote a gallery of charming photos on Instagram: “2020 wasn’t all bad…she said yes.”

Since then, the couple has documented their wedding preparations, with Sarah recently sharing photos of herself trying on wedding dresses.