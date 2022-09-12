Model Georgia Fowler shows at New York Fashion Week

<!–

Georgia Fowler caught the eye at New York Fashion Week on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old New Zealand beauty stunned on the red carpet of the Tommy Factory show, wearing a black crop top that showed off her toned midriff.

The model wore an oversized black blazer with satin lapels over the top for an extra touch of chic.

Georgia added extra wide, low trousers to the ensemble, in a bright green hue.

She pulled her dark brown locks from her face and added a pair of dainty earrings as accessories.

The beauty opted for a soft makeup look with a nude lipstick and soft blush and some highlighter.

The look was completed with a pair of heels, but the extra-long length of her pants seemed to have gotten damp from being dragged on the ground in the rain.

Georgia showed off her post-baby body on the Thu, after giving birth to her first child last September.

She welcomed her daughter Dylan Aman on September 17 with her businessman friend Nathan Dalah, co-founder of restaurant chain Fishbowl.

‘Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much,” she wrote, sharing a series of photos of the adorable newborn.

The New Zealand resident recently shared her joy of becoming a mother, saying it was “much easier” than she’d imagined.

“It’s been easier than I thought. She’s a real angel, so she’ll be fine,” she told the Daily Mail Australia at the Moët & Chandon Effervescence in December.

“It was really nice to hang out with Dylan and have a wonderful baby.”