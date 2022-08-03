Model Georgia Fowler dotes on her baby daughter Dylan, 10 months, after engagement news

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler celebrated her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah last weekend.

And the Kiwi stunner was back on mom duties on Monday, stepping out with their daughter Dylan, 10 months, in Sydney.

Georgia, 30, was the loving mom every inch as she held Dylan in her arms and planted a kiss on her cheek when they came home from a day out.

On Monday, model Georgia Fowler adored her 10-month-old daughter Dylan as she alighted in Sydney – after announcing her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah

Georgia looked incredibly stylish in a black blazer and matching black pants.

She paired the look with boots and a black shoulder bag and had her long locks pulled back and away from her face in a low ponytail.

Georgia also showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free during the outing.

Georgia and Fishbowl founder Nathan, 27, announced their engagement on Saturday.

Nathan proposed on the set of Georgia’s Tiffany & Co. photoshoot after two years of dating.

She was shooting a campaign called ‘Tiffany Love’ when Nathan, 27, fell to one knee on set.

“Nathan got so involved in this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised all of us, including the client, by dropping a knee to ask me to marry him,” she captioned the video.

‘Of course I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife forever.’

“I’d say I had a really crazy idea,” he said in the clip.

“I know it wasn’t part of the plan or the shoot, but I’m going to do it anyway. No, I’m going to do it. I wanted to see if you would marry me, be my wife?’

Georgia replied, “Yes, I will,” before the crew cheers on the happy couple.

The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2020.