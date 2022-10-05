Model Carissa Walford lists her northern Sydney rental worth $767,000

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former model Carissa Walford is selling her one-bedroom rental home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The one-time Channel V host hasn’t listed a price for the cozy Dee Why flat, but the average price for comparable properties in the area is about $767,000.

Located in an apartment block 11 miles from the CBD, the Miss Universe finalist bought the property in 2015 for $560,000, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Former model Carissa Walford is selling her one-bedroom rental home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. (Pictured: the living room and the balcony)

Walford has made improvements to the beach path over the years, including a bathroom and kitchen renovation and sprucing up the balcony with French tiles.

Now living in Byron Bay, where she teaches a course on the subconscious, Walford rents out the property for $500 a week.

Located just minutes from Dee Why Beach, the sunny and airy apartment has a holiday atmosphere.

Features include floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and a beautiful bright bedroom.

The one-time Channel V host (pictured at the ARIA Awards 2019) didn’t list a price for the cozy Dee Why flat, but the average price for comparable properties in the area is about $767,000

Meanwhile, the kitchen boasts plenty of bench space, modern decor and a breakfast bar.

The newly renovated bathroom also has a built-in bath.

Walford rose to fame in 2009 when she made the top 10 in the Miss Universe Australia beauty pageant.

Located just minutes from Dee Why Beach, the sunny and airy apartment has a holiday atmosphere. (Photo: the view from the balcony)

Walford has made improvements to the beach path over the years, including a bathroom and kitchen renovation (pictured), and spruced up the balcony with French tiles

One of the bright bedrooms can be seen here

At age 23, she joined Danny Clayton, Billy Russell and Jane Gazzo on Foxtel’s Channel V, crediting the music network with helping her personal and professional growth.

She left the high profile gig in December 2015 after a career interviewing Hollywood A-listers including Chris Hemsworth.

Before her TV career, she was a cheerleader for the Wests Tigers NRL team.