Mock The Week cancelled after 17 years to ‘create room for new shows’ with final episodes in Autumn

Mock The Week has been canceled after 17 years on the air to “create space for new shows,” it was announced Tuesday.

The comedy series, presented by Dara O’Briain, first aired on BBC Two in 2005, but it has been confirmed that the eight episodes airing this fall will be the last.

Viewers have seen more than 200 episodes across 21 series and a variety of personalities on the panel, including Hugh Dennis, Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard.

The panel show sees two teams of three compete for the best current affairs jokes, but Dara confirmed the news was already “stupid.”

The host said: ‘That’s it folks, the UK is finally out of news. The storylines got crazier and crazier – global pandemics, divorce from Europe, new prime ministers at short notice. It couldn’t go on.

“And so unfortunately we are closing the doors of Dara and Hugh’s Academy for Baby Comedians. We just couldn’t be dumber than the news already was.’

He concluded: ‘Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, many of whom have had their own great successes, and never write or call. It was a pleasure!’

A statement from the BBC confirmed: ‘The next series of Mock The Week will be the last, we are very proud of the show but after 21 series we have made the difficult decision to make room for new shows.

“We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara O’Briain, panelist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved with the show on the 21 series.”

Angst Productions, the company behind the program, said: “We are obviously very disappointed that Mock The Week is coming to an end and we hope we can resurface sometime in the future.

However, the last 17 years on BBC Two have been an absolute highlight. It has been a great privilege to work closely with many truly incredible artists and we would also like to take this opportunity to thank the BBC and all our many fans around the world for their support over the years.”

The series was created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, the duo behind the comedy improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which ran in the UK before becoming a hit series in the United States.

The final episodes of Mock The Week will air this fall on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.