Moby Rick's opens new location in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Moby Rick’s Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the fish market is open.

In January, Moby Rick’s plans to open the restaurant, tasting room and full bar. The new location is in the former Hildreth’s Restaurant, which closed in December 2021 after 58 years.

Moby Rick’s Seafood was founded in 2012 by Captain Rick Lofstad. The restaurant and market, he said, offer fresh fish and seafood from Long Island and Boston to Moby Rick’s website.

The restaurant’s Saratoga Springs location is at 26A Congress Street. Moby Rick’s did have a location in Clifton Park, but it has since closed.