Mobile vet hospital allows pets to stay home for checkup

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — When words come to mind, pets like to hear, handle, walk and ride come to mind, but never vet. Anxiety sets in as soon as the vet’s word is spoken. Dr. Steven Schnee noticed that with the pets he treated and decided to open a mobile vet hospital that provides comfortable home visits for your furry friends.

Schnee got the idea for a mobile veterinary practice after seeing how anxious pets were in veterinary clinics. Owners explained how different they were at home and once at the vet. Schnee felt home visits would be a great way to see and treat pets in a relaxed environment where they feel comfortable. When asked if Schnee felt there was a demand for this type of vet, he explained how he received positive feedback from friends, neighbors and people he doesn’t even know following social media ads and requests for appointments.

Schnee notes, “For my business, I am hoping for a full caseload of pets that would benefit from the reduced anxiety of home visits. There are a lot of cats that never leave the house and vet visits are terribly stressful for them. There are also a lot of dogs with anxiety or arthritis that make it difficult to leave the house. Finally, there are people with limited mobility who can benefit from my services. Personally, I enjoy meeting people and pets in a friendly environment. I enjoy the interactions with both the pets and their owners. It’s almost like being part of their family.”

Schnee indicates that he wanted to be a veterinarian all his life and pursued that passion at Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. After completing his bachelors, he attended Cornell, College of Veterinary Medicine to earn his DVM degree and graduated in 2003. Schnee went straight to small animal practice in Philadelphia and followed his wife to New Jersey and Texas while she completed residencies in those states. In 2018, the couple returned to New York, where Schnee began working at another small animal hospital before launching his new business. 518 House Call Vet PLLC. He will fully launch the company on February 7.

The Mobile Veterinary Hospital serves the following communities: