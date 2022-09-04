Mobile speed camera rules changed in NSW after huge spike in fines

<!–

Police officers are not allowed to ‘hide’ mobile speed cameras between parked cars after mass reaction from residents.

At a Budget Estimates hearing last week, new terms and conditions for the use of the mobile speed cameras were revealed, requiring vehicles to be parked ’10 to 15 meters’ from the nearest car.

The Transport for NSW office announced the change in response to complaints after seeing a huge spike in low-speed speeding fines picked up by hidden cameras.

Operators must also take a photo of the location of the mobile speed camera and return it to headquarters to ensure proper signage is visible.

The government warned that fines would not be automatically waived if the signs were not visible, but encouraged people to request a review if they believe the signs were not displayed properly.

Tara McCarthy, deputy secretary of Transport for NSW, said the move is the result of “community concerns” about operators’ “sneaky” tactics.

“Ultimately, if a person commits an offense, then he has committed an offense,” she said.

“They always have the option to request that that offense be reviewed and that individual cases be considered.”

Revenue data from low-range speeding fines (less than 10 km/h above the limit) rose a massive 855 percent from 2021 — a $47 million cash injection for the government.

It makes up more than half of the total revenue from all speeding fines, which was $75 million for the fiscal year.

January was the most profitable month for the Treasury, with an astonishing $7.8 million in low fines and $12.5 million in total.

Due to the community’s response to the mobile cameras, people have posted homemade signs to warn motorists of the traps.

Labor pledged to get rid of the mobile cameras if it wins the next state election in March, accusing the government of being disingenuous about their motives behind the cars.

“The government has now spent millions of dollars on pop-up signs and introduced new rules to stop covert cameras, but why not just return these warning signs?” Opposition Roads spokesman John Graham said.

The opposition supports the return of warning signs before and after mobile speed cameras. “That was the previous appointment.

“That will help maintain community support for mobile speed camera enforcement.”