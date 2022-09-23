Mobile speed camera nearly gets towed in Australia after parking illegally

Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary Tara McCarthy said the car was moved voluntarily

A mobile speed camera had to withdraw all fines after he parked illegally and was nearly towed.

The camera was parked last Wednesday in a temporary clearing on Cabbage Tree Lane in Wollongong’s Fairy Meadow, about 80 km south of Sydney.

Footage shared online shows a tow truck backing up towards the camera as the “speed has been checked” sign slowly descends.

However, Transport for NSW said the mobile camera driver had voluntarily left the scene after realizing they were illegally parked.

“The driver moved the vehicle as soon as they realized the temporary road was clear as part of the World Road Cycling Championships,” Deputy Secretary Tara McCarthy told Nine News.

“As a result, the enforcement session has been declared invalid and no fines will be issued.”

“Transport for NSW is working with the supplier to investigate the incident.”

Cabbage Tree Lane is one of several streets closed for the World Road Cycling Championships, which run from September 18 to September 25.

The roadway will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from approximately 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM for elite women’s and men’s road races.

A speed camera parked on a temporary free road was forced to move and revoke all illegal parking fines (photo, a tow truck preparing to move the car)

Social media users say the speed cameras should not be above the law.

A user on Facebook said: ‘Government revenues are increasing as usual. It is a shame.’

A second said, ‘The operator can’t even read, so how can they enforce the law?’

While a third added: ‘Has the driver been fined for illegal parking?’

Another also called for a fine from the driver: ‘The driver of the vehicle should be fined for parking on a free road, as anyone would be. Regardless of his vehicle, he decided to park the vehicle there, he can accept the fine.”

Another added: “You are not above the law.”