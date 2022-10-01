Mobile phone theft suspect is stopped by HUGE rugby tackle before woman steps in to apply chokehold

<!–

This is the gritty moment a cell phone theft suspect is stopped in his tracks by a big rugby tackle from a bystander before a woman applies a chokehold to prevent him from escaping.

Images shared on social media show the unidentified individual yesterday running down St Thomas Street, near Borough Market in London.

However, the suspect, who was dressed in black clothing that included a baseball cap and a surgical mask to cover his face, was greeted by London heroes.

As cries of ‘trip him’ can be heard in the background, a passerby steps off the pavement and the suspected robber is rugby-tapped against the barriers lining the street.

A middle-aged woman then applies a chokehold to prevent her from escaping as the suspect yells, “Please, my neck, my neck.” let me sit down I can’t breathe.

Another man tries to calm the erratic suspect as confused onlookers ask what is going on.

Several witnesses can be heard saying ‘call the police’, while one says: ‘He robs people and that’s what happens’.

