Mo Salah’s performance against Man City shows the Egyptian is still Liverpool’s main man

Mohamed Salah’s ability to surprise Jurgen Klopp took an unexpected turn earlier this month when he displayed a rare level of generosity.

In a friendly against RB Leipzig, Liverpool won a penalty and instead of marching over and planting the ball on the spot, as is customary for the Egyptian, he handed the responsibility for taking the kick to Darwin Nunez to give him the chance. to give an early self confidence boost.

Nunez willingly took possession of the ball and squeezed his shot. It was the first of four goals in a 5-0 win and the importance of a good start was not lost on Salah, who had put his Liverpool career on track five years earlier with a nasty finish in a 1-1 draw at wigan.

Mohamed Salah once again showed off his goal-scoring talent with a penalty against Man City

The Reds winger put on an outstanding display as Liverpool won 3-1 to lift the Community Shield

Benevolence only goes so far, however, and in the final seven minutes of the season’s curtain raise, there was no chance Salah would repeat the gesture.

Many wonder if the Community Shield classifies as a ‘real’ trophy, but there was nothing friendly about this clash between bitter rivals.

That is why Salah was on the penalty spot in the 84th minute, adopting the same attitude and concentration as in the second minute of the 2019 Champions League final. For all the barbs that came at him from the Manchester City players, Salah would don’t budge.

Darwin Nunez started perfectly at Liverpool with an important goal from the bench

He purposely backed up, leaped to the side and charged forward, pushing his penalty into the far corner, despite the best efforts of Ederson, who had ducked to his right hand, to tip the shot around the corner.

How Salah enjoyed it, racing plumes of red smoke to the delighted Liverpool supporters. He was pretty sure that attack would be good enough to settle the game and give the club their first win of the game since 2006.

Introduced as a substitute, Nunez would seal the win, guaranteeing himself immediate affection from the traveling Liverpool fans, stopping a header and guaranteeing he would become central to the headlines.

The Egyptian delivered a smashing performance for Liverpool, as evidenced by sofascore.com

Salah’s performance was equally significant this afternoon, however, not least as it was the campaign’s first ‘competitive’ game and his first major appearance on these shores since signing a contract extension on July 1.

Salah, who won the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards last season, was a bit flustered in the final weeks of the campaign, ending it in tears in Paris as Thibault Courtois acted heroically for his resolve to exact revenge. to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

What was clear at Leicester, however, was the fact that Salah looks poised to start this season like a bullet from a gun; twice in the opening four minutes, he had given Pep Guardiola a palpitation as he sent Jordan Henderson forward to cross Luis Diaz, then fired a shot of his own into the side net after running past Joao Cancelo.

The Uruguayan star joined from Benfica to Liverpool this summer for a club-record £85million

Fittingly, he was involved in the goal which opened the score by pushing a pass back to Trent Alexander-Arnold after being found by the excellent Thiago Alcantara – Guardiola will no doubt have been furious that Salah was given so much time and space.

City were not their usual selves in terms of how they exert pressure and try to regain possession, but even in top form they would have had their job with Salah in this form and this performance underlined only one thing.

Despite all the adjustments that have been made to Liverpool’s attack, with the departure of Sadio Mane and the arrival of Nunez, the importance of ensuring Salah is on board until 2025 cannot be underestimated. Salah makes a brilliant world class team and produces when it matters.

This penalty and assist will not go into the official record books, but try to tell everyone that Salah’s efforts on this exciting afternoon were for naught. He is ready to go again and City know he will push them all the way one more time.