Mo Salah ties the record for goals on the first day of a PL season after a strike against Fulham

Mo Salah has equaled the record for goals on the first day of the Premier League season by scoring his eighth against Fulham.

He is now equal to Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer, all of whom have played more Premier League seasons than Salah.

The Liverpool winger already held the record for most consecutive opening days on which he scored, but has now raised his record to six.

The goal, which netted a point for Liverpool in a surprisingly tough game for the Reds at Craven Cottage, also leveled Salah with Michael Owen as the eighth top scorer in Liverpool history.

He is now just 14 goals behind Anfield legend Kenny Dalglish after having played more than 200 games less.

Despite Salah’s exploits, Liverpool against Fulham had an opening day to soon forget. They looked off the pace in the first half and had their late revival fed back by a penalty from Alexander Mitrovic.

Darwin Nunez scored his first Premier League goal to keep Liverpool in the game, but the Anfield stalwarts expect more convincing displays as the Reds go for the Premier League title.

They could be hampered on their way there by a growing injury crisis, with seven first-team players injured and Thiago Alcantara in doubt after being eliminated against Fulham.

Liverpool’s next Premier League game will take place on Monday, August 15 against Crystal Palace.